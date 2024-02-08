Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024
Zweites Bohrgerät soll hochgradige Kupfer & Goldvorkommen bestätigen!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
08.02.24
09:59 Uhr
2,460 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
08.02.2024 | 11:01
131 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
08-Feb-2024 / 09:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                                     Laurence Hollingworth 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status                              Chair 
b)      Initial notification / amendment                       Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                     Molten Ventures plc 
b)      LEI                                     213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of financial instrument, type of instrument           Ordinary shares of 1p each 
       Identification Code                             GB00BY7QYJ50 
b)      Nature of the transaction                          Acquisition of shares 
                                              Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                              GBP2.184434   23,000 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                              23,000 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
                                              GBP50,241.98 
          -- Price 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                           7 February 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction                           London Stock Exchange 
                                              (XLON)

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                 +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Don Harrington 
 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Powerscourt 
Public relations               +44 (0)7970 246 725 
Elly Williamson                / +44 (0)7880 744 379 
Nick Hayns                  molten@powerscourt-group.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  302612 
EQS News ID:  1833495 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1833495&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2024 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
