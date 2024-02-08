Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Director/PDMR Shareholding 08-Feb-2024 / 09:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MOLTEN VENTURES PLC ("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Laurence Hollingworth 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chair b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP2.184434 23,000 Aggregated information 23,000 d) -- Aggregated volume GBP50,241.98 -- Price e) Date of the transaction 7 February 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Don Harrington Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Powerscourt Public relations +44 (0)7970 246 725 Elly Williamson / +44 (0)7880 744 379 Nick Hayns molten@powerscourt-group.com

