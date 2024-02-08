

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were little changed on Thursday after three consecutive sessions of gains. Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.1 percent to $79.16 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were little changed at $73.90.



Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday as official data showed a notable drop in gasoline stockpiles in the U.S. in the week ended February 2nd.



Demand concerns resurfaced after new data showed China is struggling to shake off persistent deflation pressures.



China's consumer prices fell last month at the fastest pace since 2009 and producer prices declined for a 16th month in January, underscoring the threat of deflation in the world's second largest economy and fueling expectations of further monetary easing.



Geopolitical tensions remained on investors' radar after Israel rejected a ceasefire offer and vowed to continue the fight against Hamas, now in its fifth month, until achieving 'absolute victory'.



The dollar was moving in a tight range after Boston Fed President Susan Collins said rate cuts could come later this year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken