

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were subdued on Thursday amid optimism about the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in March.



Spot gold was marginally lower at $2,035.54 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $2,048.30.



While CME Group's FedWatch Tool suggests the chances of March rate cut are just 18.5 percent, the Fed is still expected to begin lowering rates sometime in the coming months.



Recent upbeat economic data has seemingly reduced the likelihood of a near-term rate cut.



The day's U.S. economic calendar remains light, with weekly jobless claims data likely to garner some investor attentions.



The dollar was moving in a tight range after Boston Fed President Susan Collins said rate cuts could come later this year.



But she hasn't given any timetable for action and said she will need to see more evidence of inflation moving down to the 2 percent target before supporting an easing in the central bank's interest rate target.



