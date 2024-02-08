

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc advanced against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday.



The franc touched 170.66 against the yen, setting a 2-day high.



The franc edged up to 0.9403 against the euro and 1.1017 against the pound, off its early lows of 0.9422 and 1.1047, respectively.



The franc rebounded against the greenback and was trading at 0.8730.



The franc is seen finding resistance around 0.85 against the greenback, 0.925 against the euro, 171.8 against the yen and 1.09 against the pound.



