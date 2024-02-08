Mining Automation Market worth $5.1 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mining automation market size is expected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2024 to USD 5.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The global mining industry is experiencing a significant shift towards digital transformation, emphasizing enhancing worker safety and boosting productivity. This trend is propelling the growth of the mining automation industry. The emergence of connected mines and a growing imperative to reduce operational costs further expand the market. These combined factors underscore the dynamic evolution and increasing adoption of automation technologies within the mining sector.

Mining Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 3.6 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 5.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Equipment, Technique, Workflow and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Absence of skilled workforce to operate automated mining equipment Key Market Opportunities Rising adoption of digitalization in the global mining industry Key Market Drivers Rising demand for fleet management systems

The communications systems offering segment market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Communication systems play an essential role in efficiently carrying out mining operations. A well-established communication infrastructure helps transport data and voice and video messages, which is critical for safe and reliable mining. Various benefits, including fleet management, live monitoring of mining equipment, audio and video surveillance, safety system monitoring, field communications, and autonomous applications, justify the strategic importance of setting up communication systems in mine sites.

The surface mining technique segment is expected to hold a substantial market share during the forecast period.

Surface mining is a form of mining technique used to extract minerals and ores occurring closer to the earth's surface. In surface mining, ore deposits are removed by systematically removing outer rock layers from the ground. Automation is pivotal in surface mining, contributing to heightened efficiency, diminished human error, and improved safety. Utilizing automated machines for drilling, digging, cutting, loading, hauling, and monitoring enhances various tasks. Autonomous hauling vehicles exemplify this, transporting materials without human intervention to mitigate accidents and bolster productivity.

The mine maintenance workflow segment is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period.

Mine maintenance activities help to optimize the mine site efficiency. Key benefits of mine site maintenance include the increased operational life of equipment, high productivity, reduced breakdowns, and high workforce utilization. Ventilation is the most fundamental parameter in mining operations. Dusty surroundings and vehicle exhaust emissions present challenging situations for workers operating in control centers and administrative buildings on the mine site. However, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration (HVAC) systems hold more importance in underground mining operations. Another important mine maintenance activity is dewatering, which ensures the safety of the mine resources and assets. It is one of the most crucial mine maintenance tasks, and if left unchecked, the underground water can disrupt the entire mining process.

Key Players

The key players in the mining automation companies include Caterpillar (US), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Epiroc AB (Sweden), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), and others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

