

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, musculoskeletal healthcare firm Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth outlook for the full-year 2024, above analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.00 to $8.15 per share on revenue growth of 4.5 to 5.5 percent from last year on a reported basis, with constant currency revenue growth of 5.0 to 6.0 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.94 per share on revenue growth of 4.3 percent to $7.70 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



