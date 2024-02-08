OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $678 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $218 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $446 million or $0.98 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $1.815 billion from $1.765 billion last year.
Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $678 Mln. vs. $218 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.49 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $1.815 Bln vs. $1.765 Bln last year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX