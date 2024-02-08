Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Notification and public disclosure of transaction

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 08

8 February 2024

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that, Ben Goldsmith, Partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Company's Portfolio Manager, purchased 72,500 Ordinary Shares at a price of 105 pence per share on 8 February 2024. The purchases were for his and his family's ISAs.

