Sweet Culinary Institute Market in Riyadh, Jeddah & Dammam to Boom at 29.9% CAGR by Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sweet Culinary Institute market in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam is poised for significant growth, driven by a confluence of factors. Ken Research anticipates the market to surge from SAR 32.1 million in 2022 to SAR 118.7 million by 2028, reflecting a robust CAGR of 29.9%. Let's delve into the key trends fueling this exciting expansion.

A Sweet Recipe for Success:

Government Initiatives: Saudi Vision 2030's focus on vocational training and diversifying the economy is driving investments in culinary education. Initiatives like the Culinary Arts Commission further boost market growth.

Increased Culinary Tourism: Saudi Arabia's tourism sector is flourishing, creating demand for skilled professionals in the culinary field. Culinary institutes play a crucial role in upskilling aspiring chefs and bakers.

Global Collaboration: Partnerships with renowned international institutions like Le Cordon Bleu are enhancing program quality and exposing students to diverse culinary trends and techniques.

Market Segmentation: A Diverse Palette of Offerings

By Program Type: Course/Awards dominate the market (56%), followed by Diplomas and Workshops. This trend reflects a preference for shorter, specialized skill-building programs.

By Delivery Mode: Offline learning reigns supreme (83%), offering hands-on practical experience. Hybrid and online options are gaining traction, catering to diverse learning styles and schedules.

By Region: Riyadh leads the pack (47%), followed by Jeddah and Dammam. The capital city's larger population and business hub status contribute to its market dominance.

Competitive Landscape: Baking a Brighter Future

Emerging Demand for Diplomas: Growing interest in comprehensive training indicates potential for increased diploma programs.

Short-Term Courses Gain Traction: Demand for commitment-free skill development suggests opportunities for expanding short-course offerings.

Bridging the International Gap: Saudi institutes need to enhance features like faculty diversity, technology integration, and global exposure to match their European counterparts.

Overcoming Cultural Barriers: Addressing societal biases against culinary professions can attract wider participation and talent.

Recent Developments: Sweetening the Future

Collaborations like Le Cordon Bleu's new institute in Riyadh and Sommet Education's partnership with FHM showcase continued international engagement.

ZADK Culinary Institute's partnership with Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland highlights the focus on advanced program development.

HTMi Saudi Arabia's dual certificates with Eurhodip and UNWTO demonstrate efforts to enhance international recognition.

Future Outlook: A Delicious Course for Prosperity

Driven by the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.9% between 2023 and 2028.

The growing popularity of cloud kitchens and government support for tourism further bolster demand for skilled culinarians.

Embracing international best practices and addressing cultural nuances will be crucial for market players to thrive.

