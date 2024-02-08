Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Zweites Bohrgerät soll hochgradige Kupfer & Goldvorkommen bestätigen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
08.02.24
13:33 Uhr
6,604 Euro
-0,004
-0,06 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5826,59214:03
6,5886,59014:03
Dow Jones News
08.02.2024 | 13:01
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Result of AGM 
08-Feb-2024 / 11:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
8 February 2024 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
Results of Annual General Meeting 
The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today. 
 
All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 17 were 
each passed as an Ordinary Resolution (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 18 to 20 were 
each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed). 
 
The polling results for each resolution are set out below: 
 
                                                    % of 
Resolution                       Votes For  %   Votes   %   Total Votes ISC  Votes 
                                     Against               Withheld2 
                                                    Voted1 
1.      To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 343,691,115 99.94 213,495  0.06 343,904,610 45.37% 717,405 
       for the year ended 30 September 2023 
2.      To approve the Directors' Remuneration  316,092,533 91.76 28,375,376 8.24 344,467,909 45.44% 158,224 
       Report 
3.      To declare a final dividend for the year 344,270,844 99.93 242,086  0.07 344,512,930 45.45% 101,871 
       ended 30 September 2023 
4.      To re-elect Sir Stephen Hester as a    328,685,976 97.23 9,357,742 2.77 338,043,718 44.60% 6,573,840 
       Director 
5.      To re-elect Johan Lundgren as a Director 337,089,877 99.69 1,031,621 0.31 338,121,498 44.61% 6,521,281 
6.      To re-elect Kenton Jarvis as a Director  337,140,292 99.73 914,929  0.27 338,055,221 44.60% 6,575,000 
7.      To re-elect Catherine Bradley CBE as a  336,209,914 97.64 8,133,157 2.36 344,343,071 45.43% 277,381 
       Director 
8.      To re-elect Ryanne van der Eijk as a   343,695,382 99.82 634,600  0.18 344,329,982 45.43% 286,389 
       Director 
9.      To re-elect Harald Eisenächer as a    343,685,047 99.81 644,441  0.19 344,329,488 45.43% 286,075 
       Director 
10.      To re-elect Sheikh Mansurah Tal-At    340,217,167 98.80 4,135,656 1.20 344,352,823 45.43% 264,452 
       ('Moni') Mannings OBE as a Director 
11.      To re-elect David Robbie as a Director  341,799,446 99.27 2,528,086 0.73 344,327,532 45.43% 282,041 
12.      To re-elect Dr. Detlef Trefzger as a   341,805,146 99.26 2,540,716 0.74 344,345,862 45.43% 275,587 
       Director 
13.      To elect Sue Clark as a Director     342,840,258 99.56 1,512,346 0.44 344,352,604 45.43% 267,165 
14.      To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 328,042,062 95.25 16,370,953 4.75 344,413,015 45.44% 204,513 
       as auditors of the Company 
15.      To authorise the Audit Committee to    343,976,002 99.86 467,218  0.14 344,443,220 45.44% 177,081 
       determine the auditors' remuneration 
16.      To authorise the Company and its     330,340,905 95.90 14,126,336 4.10 344,467,241 45.44% 157,530 
       subsidiaries to make political donations 
17.      To authorise the Directors to allot    320,330,941 93.00 24,122,944 7.00 344,453,885 45.44% 168,425 
       shares 
18.      To disapply pre-emption rights (Special  304,597,968 88.47 39,707,431 11.53 344,305,399 45.42% 305,655 
       Resolution) 
19.      To authorise the Company to purchase its 321,746,466 93.40 22,725,606 6.60 344,472,072 45.44% 144,211 
       own shares (Special Resolution) 
       To authorise the Company to call general 
20.      meetings on not less than 14 clear days' 340,500,162 98.86 3,934,927 1.14 344,435,089 45.44% 187,099 
       notice (Special Resolution)

Notes: 1. Based on total issued share capital of 758,010,025 ordinary shares (as at 6 February 2024). 2. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" aresolution. 3. The total voting rights of the Company on 6 February 2024 were 758,010,025. 4. As set out in the Notice of AGM, the Board is ensuring the Company complies with European ownership andcontrol requirements by exercising its powers to suspend voting rights of certain UK and non-EU nationals. At thetime of the AGM, the level of ownership by EU persons was 35.96% and accordingly, easyJet has suspended votingrights in respect of certain shares ("Affected Shares") held by non-EU shareholders and the polling results notedabove reflect these actions. Such Affected Shares continued to count in the calculation of issued share capital andtotal voting rights of the Company.

National Storage Mechanism

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

In case of queries please contact:

Institutional investors and analysts 

Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media 

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 302639 
EQS News ID:  1833611 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1833611&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2024 06:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.