easyJet plc: Result of AGM

easyJet plc (EZJ) Result of AGM 08-Feb-2024 / 11:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 February 2024 easyJet plc (the "Company") Results of Annual General Meeting The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today. All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 17 were each passed as an Ordinary Resolution (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 18 to 20 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed). The polling results for each resolution are set out below: % of Resolution Votes For % Votes % Total Votes ISC Votes Against Withheld2 Voted1 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 343,691,115 99.94 213,495 0.06 343,904,610 45.37% 717,405 for the year ended 30 September 2023 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration 316,092,533 91.76 28,375,376 8.24 344,467,909 45.44% 158,224 Report 3. To declare a final dividend for the year 344,270,844 99.93 242,086 0.07 344,512,930 45.45% 101,871 ended 30 September 2023 4. To re-elect Sir Stephen Hester as a 328,685,976 97.23 9,357,742 2.77 338,043,718 44.60% 6,573,840 Director 5. To re-elect Johan Lundgren as a Director 337,089,877 99.69 1,031,621 0.31 338,121,498 44.61% 6,521,281 6. To re-elect Kenton Jarvis as a Director 337,140,292 99.73 914,929 0.27 338,055,221 44.60% 6,575,000 7. To re-elect Catherine Bradley CBE as a 336,209,914 97.64 8,133,157 2.36 344,343,071 45.43% 277,381 Director 8. To re-elect Ryanne van der Eijk as a 343,695,382 99.82 634,600 0.18 344,329,982 45.43% 286,389 Director 9. To re-elect Harald Eisenächer as a 343,685,047 99.81 644,441 0.19 344,329,488 45.43% 286,075 Director 10. To re-elect Sheikh Mansurah Tal-At 340,217,167 98.80 4,135,656 1.20 344,352,823 45.43% 264,452 ('Moni') Mannings OBE as a Director 11. To re-elect David Robbie as a Director 341,799,446 99.27 2,528,086 0.73 344,327,532 45.43% 282,041 12. To re-elect Dr. Detlef Trefzger as a 341,805,146 99.26 2,540,716 0.74 344,345,862 45.43% 275,587 Director 13. To elect Sue Clark as a Director 342,840,258 99.56 1,512,346 0.44 344,352,604 45.43% 267,165 14. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 328,042,062 95.25 16,370,953 4.75 344,413,015 45.44% 204,513 as auditors of the Company 15. To authorise the Audit Committee to 343,976,002 99.86 467,218 0.14 344,443,220 45.44% 177,081 determine the auditors' remuneration 16. To authorise the Company and its 330,340,905 95.90 14,126,336 4.10 344,467,241 45.44% 157,530 subsidiaries to make political donations 17. To authorise the Directors to allot 320,330,941 93.00 24,122,944 7.00 344,453,885 45.44% 168,425 shares 18. To disapply pre-emption rights (Special 304,597,968 88.47 39,707,431 11.53 344,305,399 45.42% 305,655 Resolution) 19. To authorise the Company to purchase its 321,746,466 93.40 22,725,606 6.60 344,472,072 45.44% 144,211 own shares (Special Resolution) To authorise the Company to call general 20. meetings on not less than 14 clear days' 340,500,162 98.86 3,934,927 1.14 344,435,089 45.44% 187,099 notice (Special Resolution)

Notes: 1. Based on total issued share capital of 758,010,025 ordinary shares (as at 6 February 2024). 2. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" aresolution. 3. The total voting rights of the Company on 6 February 2024 were 758,010,025. 4. As set out in the Notice of AGM, the Board is ensuring the Company complies with European ownership andcontrol requirements by exercising its powers to suspend voting rights of certain UK and non-EU nationals. At thetime of the AGM, the level of ownership by EU persons was 35.96% and accordingly, easyJet has suspended votingrights in respect of certain shares ("Affected Shares") held by non-EU shareholders and the polling results notedabove reflect these actions. Such Affected Shares continued to count in the calculation of issued share capital andtotal voting rights of the Company.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200

