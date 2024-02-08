Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2024) - Quantum International Corp. (OTC Pink: QUAN), a leader in innovative app development, announces the appointment of Jonathan P. Poyser, CFE, MBA, Strategic Partnership Development Lead @ Google Pay, to our corporate advisory board.

This exciting news signifies Quantum's commitment to bolstering its leadership and amplifying its presence in the market. As a seasoned professional with over a decade of experience in strategic management, risk advisory, and business development, Mr. Poyser brings a wealth of expertise to the table. His proven track record of driving performance, growth, and profitability across financial, AI, crypto, and technology sectors, will be instrumental in Quantum's continued success.

"I am excited to join Quantum at such a pivotal moment," said Mr. Poyser. "This partnership presents a unique opportunity to move the company forward. I am confident that together, we can make a significant impact on the industry."

This announcement underscores Quantum's dedication to building a strong team, forging strategic partnerships, and achieving its ambitious goals. With Mr. Poyser's leadership the company is well-positioned for exciting growth and innovation in the months ahead.

Justin Waiau expresses his enthusiasm in welcoming a long time friend, Mr. Poyser to our corporate advisory board, citing his extensive experience as a key asset. This strategic collaboration, Waiau believes, will propel both Quantum and LootUp onto the global stage, empowering them to disseminate their shared vision to a wider audience.

Quantum International Corp. is ushering in a new era of app development, one that prioritizes user experience and empowers individuals to confidently navigate the evolving digital landscape. With the relaunch of LootUp, Quantum is poised to make a significant impact on the future of finance and AI.

