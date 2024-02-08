Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024
Zweites Bohrgerät soll hochgradige Kupfer & Goldvorkommen bestätigen!
08.02.2024 | 13:10
SAI LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED: Sai Life Sciences releases its Sustainability Report 2023

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 08, 2024, released its Sustainability Report 2022-2023. Developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative.

Making this announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, stated, "I am delighted to present our fourth successive Sustainability Report, reflecting our commitment to the sustainability journey and to conduct our business responsibly. In 2023, we reset our Sustainable Development Goals to attain specific Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) targets by March 31, 2027. The learnings and insights gleaned from our previous experience have shaped our SDGs for this phase, reflecting confidence in our ability to strive for and achieve more ambitious targets."

The fourth report released by Sai Life Sciences highlights significant progress in various areas:

Environmental:

  • Joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emission reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. Accordingly, the company has committed to set near-term company-wide emission reductions in line with climate science with the SBTi.
  • Joined the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) of Manufacture 2030, fostering collaboration with the company's pharma partners to implement tangible measures for decarbonizing healthcare supply chains.

Social:

  • Strengthened the company's commitment to social accountability through the implementation of robust policies addressing labor and human rights. Nurtured an agile workforce by embracing diversity across age and gender at all management levels, with dedicated efforts toward empowering women throughout the organization.

Governance:

  • Established the 'Sustainability Governance Council' to seamlessly integrate sustainability matters into the company's business strategy and oversee the effective enforcement of the sustainability mandate.

This report underscores the company's dedication to sustainability and exemplifies the progress made, reinforcing Sai Life Sciences' position as a frontrunner in the pursuit of environmentally conscious and socially responsible business practices.

About Sai Life Sciences:
Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CRO-CDMO that works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialisation of complex small molecules. The company has over 3,000 employees across its facilities in India, UK and USA. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. https://www.sailife.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee911f8d-9aa6-47ee-a0fe-8356c8db5a80


