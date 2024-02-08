BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 08

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 7 February 2024 were:

209.99p Capital only

210.83p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 7th February 2024, the Company has 79,137,939 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 21,223,366 shares which are held in Treasury.