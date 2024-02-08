Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024
Zweites Bohrgerät soll hochgradige Kupfer & Goldvorkommen bestätigen!
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
08.02.2024 | 13:12
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)



PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 08

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 08 February 2024

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 07 February 2024, the

unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 4,685p

Including income: 4,744p

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


