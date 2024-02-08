

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The actual interest rate path will depend on future economic and price developments, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Uchida Shinichi said Thursday.



If the bank terminates its negative rate policy, then the question is how to set the short-term policy interest rate.



'With respect to the impact on the economy, a more critical issue is the subsequent path of the short-term policy interest rate,' said Uchida.



Even if the BoJ were to abandon the negative rate policy, it is hard to imagine a path in which it would then keep raising the interest rate rapidly, he noted.



Once the bank achieve 2 percent inflation target in a sustainable and stable manner, then it would be natural to discontinue risky asset purchases, Uchida added.



