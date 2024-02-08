DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Directors' purchase of ordinary shares

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Directors' purchase of ordinary shares 08-Feb-2024 / 12:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 February 2024 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("the Company") Directors' purchase of ordinary shares Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, announces the purchase of ordinary shares in the Company by certain of its Independent Non-Executive Directors. Consideration Number of shares purchased Director GBP000 David MacLellan 144,500 101 Chris Ireland 72,155 50 Malcolm Cooper 70,300 50 286,955 201

Following these purchases, the Directors' interests in ordinary shares of the Company are:

Number of shares % holding Ian Mattioli[1] 6,069,506 1.38% David MacLellan 144,500 0.03% Chris Ireland 122,500 0.03% Malcolm Cooper 115,300 0.03% Elizabeth McMeikan 20,400 0.00% Hazel Adam 19,566 0.00% 6,491,772 1.47%

The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

Disclosure required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations") regarding these purchases is set out below.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company was notified on 7 February 2024 of the following transactions by Non-Executive Directors of the Company relating to the purchase of ordinary shares.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated David MacLellan a) Names Chris Ireland Malcolm Cooper 2 Reason for the notification David MacLellan - Non-Executive Director a) Position/status Chris Ireland - Non-Executive Director Malcolm Cooper - Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Custodian Property Income REIT plc b) LEI 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share Description of the financial instruments, type of instruments a) Identification code GB00BJFLFT45 b) Nature of the transactions Purchase of Shares Director Price Volume David MacLellan 70.1 pence 144,500 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Chris Ireland 69.3 pence 72,155 Malcolm Cooper 70.8 pence 70,300 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume 286,955 - Weighted average price 70.1 pence Nature of the transactions e) Purchase of shares h) Date of the transactions 7 February 2024 i) Place of the transactions London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / George Shiel Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

[1] Comprising shares held by Ian, his close family and a charitable trust under his control.

