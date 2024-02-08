Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024
Zweites Bohrgerät soll hochgradige Kupfer & Goldvorkommen bestätigen!
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Stuttgart
08.02.24
08:03 Uhr
0,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
08.02.2024 | 13:37
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Directors' purchase of ordinary shares

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Directors' purchase of ordinary shares 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Directors' purchase of ordinary shares 
08-Feb-2024 / 12:06 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
8 February 2024 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
("the Company") 
 
Directors' purchase of ordinary shares 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a 
diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, announces the 
purchase of ordinary shares in the Company by certain of its Independent Non-Executive Directors. 
 
                      Consideration 
        Number of shares purchased 
Director                  GBP000 
David MacLellan 144,500           101 
Chris Ireland  72,155           50 
Malcolm Cooper 70,300           50 
        286,955           201

Following these purchases, the Directors' interests in ordinary shares of the Company are: 

Number of shares % holding 
 
Ian Mattioli[1]   6,069,506    1.38% 
David MacLellan   144,500     0.03% 
Chris Ireland    122,500     0.03% 
Malcolm Cooper   115,300     0.03% 
Elizabeth McMeikan 20,400      0.00% 
Hazel Adam     19,566      0.00% 
 
          6,491,772    1.47%

The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

Disclosure required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations") regarding these purchases is set out below.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company was notified on 7 February 2024 of the following transactions by Non-Executive Directors of the Company relating to the purchase of ordinary shares. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
 
                                       David MacLellan 
a)      Names 
                                       Chris Ireland 
 
                                       Malcolm Cooper 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
                                       David MacLellan - Non-Executive Director 
a)      Position/status                         Chris Ireland - Non-Executive Director 
                                       Malcolm Cooper - Non-Executive Director 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                       Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                       Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                       2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                       Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share 
       Description of the financial instruments, type of instruments 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
 
 
                                       GB00BJFLFT45 
b)      Nature of the transactions 
                                       Purchase of Shares 
 
                   Director    Price   Volume 
                   David MacLellan 70.1 pence 144,500 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                   Chris Ireland  69.3 pence 72,155 
 
                   Malcolm Cooper 70.8 pence 70,300 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
 
d)      - Aggregated volume 
                     286,955 
 
 
       - Weighted average price 
                     70.1 pence 
 
       Nature of the transactions 
e)                    Purchase of shares 
 
h)      Date of the transactions 
                     7 February 2024 
 
i)      Place of the transactions 
                     London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Nathan Brown / George Shiel 
                                          Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
                                          www.numiscorp.com 
 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                          custodianreit@fticonsulting.com custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Comprising shares held by Ian, his close family and a charitable trust under his control.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  302641 
EQS News ID:  1833629 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1833629&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2024 07:06 ET (12:06 GMT)

