HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - ConocoPhillips (COP) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $3.01 billion, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $3.25 billion, or $2.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, ConocoPhillips reported adjusted earnings of $2.86 billion or $2.40 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
ConocoPhillips earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $3.01 Bln. vs. $3.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.52 vs. $2.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.09
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX