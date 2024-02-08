The "The Role of Wellbeing in Individual and Organisational Growth Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course is relevant for existing leaders/managers, as well as those new or aspiring to a management role, who want to achieve greater success by enhancing their leadership skills through adopting a compassionate approach.

There is a significant increase in the number of individuals struggling, or completely unable, to function effectively due to a self-reported worsening of their mental health and wellbeing (including anxiety, stress and depression).

It is therefore essential that we take the time to acknowledge the impact that this is having on individuals and the workplace. This costs British businesses an estimated £26 billion per annum. In addition, studies have revealed that 460,000 people transition from work to sickness and disability benefits a year, which costs employers £9 billion a year.

An individual's wellbeing and the 'culture of wellbeing' in the organisation cannot be nurtured through light touch tokenistic gestures but through establishing a culture of active listening that extends from a position of wanting to understand how genuine support can be effectively provided. This includes not only listening to others but also to our own mental health and well-being needs.

This programme will discuss definitions of wellbeing, acknowledging that it has many different components. It will detail what each of these components are and the need to understand the symbiotic significance of each component. Drawing on neurological evidence the programme will examine the signs of declining well-being, and explain the related negative outcomes to the individual and the workplace.

It will address ways in which this deterioration in individuals/organisations can be prevented and consider ways, with examples, in which overall wellness can be improved. Detailing why this is key to both personal and professional success, and individual and organisational growth.

Benefits of attending

Identify staff learning and development needs in relation to mental health and wellbeing, and provide access to appropriate training

Build prevention and mental health and wellbeing promotion in day-to-day work, within the workplace

Work collaboratively with colleagues and other teams, to raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness

Provide and promote healthier lifestyle choices within the workplace that will reduce absenteeism, enhance wellbeing and increase productivity

Establish and embed a psychologically safe environment and promote mental health in the workplace

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Agenda:

What is Wellbeing?

A neurological explanation for organisational performance and levels of productivity

Why is Wellbeing important?

What does an organisation without a culture of well-being perform, in contrast to a workplace that has an embedded culture of wellbeing

Beyond stress in the workplace; explaining psych presenteeism and emotional exhaustion

Increasing the level of wellbeing in your organisation

Effectively identifying organisational and individual learning and development needs, and providing relevant, accessible learning and training opportunities

Reducing absenteeism, enhance well-being and increase productivity

Engaging individuals and teams

Establishing genuine collaborative work practice across the organisation

Identifying what a psychologically safe environment is, why it is fundamental to wellbeing and how it can be established

The benefits of providing a workplace culture of openness and transparency, and shared responsibility, ownership and pride of performance and productivity

Speakers:

Claire Mould

Curve Strategic

With over thirty years' experience of working in and with the public, corporate, and charitable sectors, Claire has expertise in providing strategic, analytical, emotionally intelligent solutions that engender, inform, facilitate and embed growth through compassionate leadership.

Extending from post-doctoral studies on neurology, specifically the link between emotional intelligence and cognitive intelligence, Claire has written, presented, and worked at a national, European, and international level and has published several research papers and books.

In her previous time as a CEO of various charities, she has practical experience in the art of compassionate leadership and has developed a real passion for helping individuals and organisations to optimise their growth potential.

In addition to her work as a facilitator, delivering sessions and presenting, Claire also works as an independent consultant providing emotionally intelligent strategic solutions, embedding compassionate leadership and maximising growth.

In her spare time, Claire runs for mental health and wellbeing, including running marathons and ultra marathons.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ai606

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240208557023/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900