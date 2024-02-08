ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE):
Jeffrey C. Sprecher,
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $373 million on $2.2 billion of consolidated revenues less transaction-based expenses. Fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.65. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $760 million in the fourth quarter and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.33.
For the full year of 2023 consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $2.4 billion on $8.0 billion of consolidated revenues less transaction-based expenses. Full year 2023 GAAP diluted EPS was $4.19, up 62% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to ICE for the year was $3.2 billion and adjusted diluted EPS was $5.62, up 6% year-over-year.
Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.
Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "In 2023, we once again generated record revenues and record operating income. This performance is a clear testament to the strength of our strategically diversified business model, which, through an array of macroeconomic environments, continues to deliver consistent and compounding growth for our stockholders. As we enter 2024, we remain well positioned to benefit from numerous cyclical tailwinds and secular trends."
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Business Highlights
Fourth quarter consolidated net revenues were $2.2 billion, up 25% year-over-year, including exchange net revenues of $1.1 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $563 million and mortgage technology revenues of $502 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $952 million. Consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter was $925 million and the operating margin was 42%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.2 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 57%.
Full year 2023 consolidated net revenues were $8.0 billion, up 10% year-over-year, including exchange net revenues of $4.4 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $2.2 billion and mortgage technology revenues of $1.3 billion. Consolidated operating expenses were $4.3 billion for 2023. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $3.3 billion. Consolidated operating income for the year was $3.7 billion and the operating margin was 46%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the year was $4.7 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 59%.
$ (in millions)
Net
Op
Adj Op
Net
Op
Adj Op
Full Year 2023
4Q23
Exchanges
$4,440
71%
73%
$1,136
70%
72%
Fixed Income and Data Services
$2,231
36%
44%
$563
36%
43%
Mortgage Technology
$1,317
(21)%
39%
$502
(15)%
39%
Consolidated
$7,988
46%
59%
$2,201
42%
57%
FY23
FY22
% Chg
4Q23
4Q22
% Chg
Recurring Revenue
$4,138
$3,721
11%
$1,199
$940
28%
Transaction Revenue, net
$3,850
$3,571
8%
$1,002
$828
21%
Exchanges Segment Results
Fourth quarter exchange net revenues were $1.1 billion, up 16% year-over-year. Exchange operating expenses were $337 million and on an adjusted basis, were $321 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $799 million and the operating margin was 70%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $815 million and the adjusted operating margin was 72%.
$ (in millions)
4Q23
4Q22
% Chg
Const
Revenue, net:
Energy
$414
$278
48%
46%
Ags and Metals
63
56
13%
12%
Financials(2)
116
100
16%
11%
Cash Equities and Equity Options
99
92
7%
7%
OTC and Other(3)
89
103
(13)%
(14)%
Data and Connectivity Services
234
226
3%
3%
Listings
121
127
(4)%
(4)%
Segment Revenue
$1,136
$982
16%
14%
Recurring Revenue
$355
$353
1%
1%
Transaction Revenue, net
$781
$629
24%
22%
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 4Q22, 1.1737 and 1.0211, respectively.
(2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.
(3) OTC & other primarily includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.
Full year exchange net revenues were $4.4 billion, up 9% year-over-year. Exchange operating expenses were $1.3 billion and on an adjusted basis, were $1.2 billion for the full year. Segment operating income for 2023 was $3.2 billion and the operating margin was 71%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $3.2 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 73%.
$ (in millions)
FY23
FY22
% Chg
Const
Revenue, net:
Energy
$1,498
$1,162
29%
28%
Ags and Metals
271
235
15%
15%
Financials(2)
460
475
(3)%
(3)%
Cash Equities and Equity Options
383
378
1%
1%
OTC and Other(3)
398
429
(7)%
(7)%
Data and Connectivity Services
933
877
6%
6%
Listings
497
515
(4)%
(4)%
Segment Revenue
$4,440
$4,071
9%
9%
Recurring Revenue
$1,430
$1,392
3%
3%
Transaction Revenue, net
$3,010
$2,679
12%
12%
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2022, 1.2376 and 1.0540, respectively.
(2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.
(3) OTC & other primarily includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.
Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results
Fourth quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $563 million, up 5% year-over-year. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $363 million and adjusted operating expenses were $322 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $200 million and the operating margin was 36%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $241 million and the adjusted operating margin was 43%.
$ (in millions)
4Q23
4Q22
% Chg
Const
Revenue:
Fixed Income Execution
$35
$35
-%
-%
CDS Clearing
81
79
5%
4%
Fixed Income Data and Analytics
286
274
4%
4%
Other Data and Network Services
161
149
8%
7%
Segment Revenue
$563
$537
5%
4%
Recurring Revenue
$447
$423
5%
5%
Transaction Revenue
$116
$114
4%
3%
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 4Q22, 1.1737 and 1.0211, respectively.
Full year 2023 fixed income and data services revenues were $2.2 billion, up 7% year-over-year. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $1.4 billion and on an adjusted basis, were $1.3 billion for the year. Segment operating income for the full year was $811 million and the operating margin was 36%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $979 million and the adjusted operating margin was 44%.
$ (in millions)
FY23
FY22
% Chg
Const
Revenue:
Fixed Income Execution
$124
$101
23%
23%
CDS Clearing
360
305
18%
18%
Fixed Income Data and Analytics
1,118
1,098
2%
2%
Other Data and Network Services
629
588
7%
7%
Segment Revenue
$2,231
$2,092
7%
6%
Recurring Revenue
$1,747
$1,686
4%
3%
Transaction Revenue
$484
$406
20%
19%
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2022, 1.2376 and 1.0540, respectively.
Mortgage Technology Segment Results
Fourth quarter mortgage technology revenues were $502 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $576 million and adjusted operating expenses were $309 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating loss for the fourth quarter was $74 million and the operating margin was (15)%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $193 million and the adjusted operating margin was 39%.
$ (in millions)
4Q23
4Q22
% Chg
Revenue:
Origination Technology
$170
$181
(6)%
Closing Solutions
43
44
(2)%
Servicing Software
219
-
n/a
Data and Analytics
70
24
192%
Segment Revenue
$502
$249
102%
Recurring Revenue
$397
$164
144%
Transaction Revenue
$105
$85
22%
Full year mortgage technology revenues were $1.3 billion. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $1.6 billion and adjusted operating expenses were $809 million in 2023. Segment operating loss for the full year was $276 million and the operating margin was (21)%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $508 million and the adjusted operating margin was 39%.
$ (in millions)
FY23
FY22
% Chg
Revenue:
Origination Technology
$694
$798
(13)%
Closing Solutions
179
239
(25)%
Servicing Software
288
-
n/a
Data and Analytics
156
92
69%
Segment Revenue
$1,317
$1,129
17%
Recurring Revenue
$961
$643
50%
Transaction Revenue
$356
$486
(27)%
Other Matters
- Operating cash flow for 2023 was $3.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $3.2 billion.
- As of December 31, 2023, unrestricted cash was $899 million and outstanding debt was $22.6 billion.
- ICE paid $955 million in dividends in 2023.
Financial Guidance
GAAP
Non-GAAP
2024 Exchange Recurring Revenue (% growth)
Low-single digits
2024 Fixed Income & Data Services Recurring Revenue (% growth)
Mid-single digits
2024 Mortgage Technology Revenue (% growth)
Low-to-mid single digits
2024 Operating Expenses
$4.775 - $4.820 billion
$3.81 - $3.86 billion(1)
1Q24 Operating Expenses
$1.175 - $1.185 billion
$930 - $940 million(1)
1Q24 Non-Operating Expense(2)
$245 - $250 million
$215 - $220 million
2024 Capital Expenditures
$600 - $650 million
2024 Effective Tax Rate
24% - 26%(3)
1Q24 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
572 - 578 million shares
(1) 2024 and 1Q24 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and integration expenses.
(2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income/expense. Adjusted non-operating expense excludes equity earnings from unconsolidated investees.
(3) This represents 2024 full year guidance for both the GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates but note that the GAAP effective tax rate is more susceptible to diverging from this guidance based on items outside the normal course of business that are adjusted for to derive our non-GAAP results. Such items can be unknown, unpredictable or uncertain, requiring unreasonable efforts to determine with any precision and which could potentially be confusing or misleading.
Earnings Conference Call Information
ICE will hold a conference call today, February 8, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its fourth quarter 2023 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.theice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 833-470-1428 from the United States or 929-526-1599 from outside of the United States. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 571937 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.
The conference call for the first quarter 2024 earnings has been scheduled for May 2nd at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.
Historical futures, options and cash ADV, rate per contract, open interest data and CDS cleared information can be found at: https://ir.theice.com/investor-resources/supplemental-information/default.aspx
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Revenues:
2023
2022
2023
2022
Exchanges
$
6,355
$
6,415
$
1,601
$
1,591
Fixed income and data services
2,231
2,092
563
537
Mortgage technology
1,317
1,129
502
249
Total revenues
9,903
9,636
2,666
2,377
Transaction-based expenses:
Section 31 fees
293
499
62
167
Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing
1,622
1,845
403
442
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
7,988
7,292
2,201
1,768
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
1,595
1,407
492
349
Professional services
123
131
35
30
Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs
269
93
68
12
Technology and communication
734
683
205
170
Rent and occupancy
92
83
27
20
Selling, general and administrative
266
226
70
60
Depreciation and amortization
1,215
1,031
379
263
Total operating expenses
4,294
3,654
1,276
904
Operating income
3,694
3,638
925
864
Other income/(expense):
Interest income
319
108
32
66
Interest expense
(808
)
(616
)
(251
)
(176
)
Other income/(expense), net
(311
)
(1,322
)
(190
)
(190
)
Total other income/(expense), net
(800
)
(1,830
)
(409
)
(300
)
Income before income tax expense
2,894
1,808
516
564
Income tax expense
456
310
126
124
Net income
$
2,438
$
1,498
$
390
$
440
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(70
)
(52
)
(17
)
(15
)
Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
$
2,368
$
1,446
$
373
$
425
Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders:
Basic
$
4.20
$
2.59
$
0.65
$
0.76
Diluted
$
4.19
$
2.58
$
0.65
$
0.76
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
564
559
572
559
Diluted
565
561
574
560
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
As of
As of
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
899
$
1,799
Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
531
6,149
Restricted short-term investments
680
-
Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds
78,980
141,990
Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin
1,814
5,382
Customer accounts receivable, net
1,366
1,169
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
703
458
Total current assets
84,973
156,947
Property and equipment, net
1,923
1,767
Other non-current assets:
Goodwill
30,553
21,111
Other intangible assets, net
17,317
13,090
Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
340
405
Other non-current assets
978
1,018
Total other non-current assets
49,188
35,624
Total assets
$
136,084
$
194,338
Liabilities and Equity:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
1,003
$
866
Section 31 fees payable
79
223
Accrued salaries and benefits
459
352
Deferred revenue
200
170
Short-term debt
1,954
4
Margin deposits and guaranty funds
78,980
141,990
Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin
1,814
5,382
Other current liabilities
137
184
Total current liabilities
84,626
149,171
Non-current liabilities:
Non-current deferred tax liability, net
4,080
3,493
Long-term debt
20,659
18,118
Accrued employee benefits
193
160
Non-current operating lease liability
299
254
Other non-current liabilities
441
381
Total non-current liabilities
25,672
22,406
Total liabilities
110,298
171,577
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders' equity:
Common stock
6
6
Treasury stock, at cost
(6,304
)
(6,225
)
Additional paid-in capital
15,953
14,313
Retained earnings
16,356
14,943
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(294
)
(331
)
Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders' equity
25,717
22,706
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
69
55
Total equity
25,786
22,761
Total liabilities and equity
$
136,084
$
194,338
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation
We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.
Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):
Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Exchanges
Fixed Income
Mortgage
Consolidated
Year Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
$4,440
$4,071
$2,231
$2,092
$1,317
$1,129
$7,988
$7,292
Operating expenses
1,281
1,209
1,420
1,373
1,593
1,072
4,294
3,654
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
65
67
168
180
515
363
748
610
Less: Transaction and integration costs
-
-
-
-
269
91
269
91
Less: Other
17
-
-
-
-
-
17
-
Adjusted operating expenses
$1,199
$1,142
$1,252
$1,193
$809
$618
$3,260
$2,953
Operating income/(loss)
$3,159
$2,862
$811
$719
$(276)
$57
$3,694
$3,638
Adjusted operating income
$3,241
$2,929
$979
$899
$508
$511
$4,728
$4,339
Operating margin
71%
70%
36%
34%
(21)%
5%
46%
50%
Adjusted operating margin
73%
72%
44%
43%
39%
45%
59%
59%
Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Exchanges
Fixed Income
Mortgage
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
$1,136
$982
$563
$537
$502
$249
$2,201
$1,768
Operating expenses
337
305
363
344
576
255
1,276
904
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
16
17
41
43
199
92
256
152
Less: Transaction and integration costs
-
-
-
-
68
12
68
12
Adjusted operating expenses
$321
$288
$322
$301
$309
$151
$952
$740
Operating income/(loss)
$799
$677
$200
$193
$(74)
$(6)
$925
$864
Adjusted operating income
$815
$694
$241
$236
$193
$98
$1,249
$1,028
Operating margin
70%
69%
36%
36%
(15)%
(2)%
42%
49%
Adjusted operating margin
72%
71%
43%
44%
39%
39%
57%
58%
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Net income attributable to ICE common stockholders
$
2,368
$
1,446
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
748
610
Add: Transaction and integration costs
269
91
Less: Gain on sale and fair value adjustment of equity investments
-
(41
)
Add: Net losses from and impairment of unconsolidated investees
122
1,340
Add/(less): Net interest (income)/expense on pre-acquisition-related debt and debt extinguishment
(12
)
89
Add: Other
196
9
Less: Net income tax effect for the above items and deferred tax adjustments
(309
)
(579
)
Add/(less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles
(126
)
9
Less: Other tax adjustments
(79
)
-
Adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders
$
3,177
$
2,974
Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
$
4.19
$
2.58
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
$
5.62
$
5.30
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
565
561
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Net income attributable to ICE
$
373
$
425
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
256
152
Add: Transaction and integration costs
68
12
Add: Net losses from and impairment of unconsolidated investees
31
188
Add: Net interest expense on pre-acquisition-related debt and debt extinguishment
-
10
Less: Other
156
-
Less: Net income tax effect for the above items and deferred tax adjustments
(131
)
(101
)
Add: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles
5
12
Less: Other tax adjustments
2
-
Adjusted net income attributable to ICE
$
760
$
698
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.65
$
0.76
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
1.33
$
1.25
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
574
560
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Calculation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Net cash provided by operating activities
$3,542
$3,554
Less: Capital expenditures
(190
)
(225
)
Less: Capitalized software development costs
(299
)
(257
)
Free cash flow
3,053
3,072
Add/(Less): Section 31 fees, net
144
(166
)
Adjusted free cash flow
$3,197
$2,906
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of an unanticipated event. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all factors that may affect our business and prospects. Further, management cannot assess the impact of each factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
