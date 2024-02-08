ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE):

"We are pleased to report our 18th consecutive year of record revenues and another year of earnings per share growth. A dynamic macro environment and strong secular tailwinds across our business continue to drive customers to our diverse, liquid markets and our mission-critical data and SaaS technologies to manage risk and capture efficiencies. As we look to 2024 and beyond, we remain focused on innovating across asset classes to serve the needs of our customers and deliver growth for our stockholders."

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $373 million on $2.2 billion of consolidated revenues less transaction-based expenses. Fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.65. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $760 million in the fourth quarter and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.33.

For the full year of 2023 consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $2.4 billion on $8.0 billion of consolidated revenues less transaction-based expenses. Full year 2023 GAAP diluted EPS was $4.19, up 62% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to ICE for the year was $3.2 billion and adjusted diluted EPS was $5.62, up 6% year-over-year.

Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "In 2023, we once again generated record revenues and record operating income. This performance is a clear testament to the strength of our strategically diversified business model, which, through an array of macroeconomic environments, continues to deliver consistent and compounding growth for our stockholders. As we enter 2024, we remain well positioned to benefit from numerous cyclical tailwinds and secular trends."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Business Highlights

Fourth quarter consolidated net revenues were $2.2 billion, up 25% year-over-year, including exchange net revenues of $1.1 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $563 million and mortgage technology revenues of $502 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $952 million. Consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter was $925 million and the operating margin was 42%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.2 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 57%.

Full year 2023 consolidated net revenues were $8.0 billion, up 10% year-over-year, including exchange net revenues of $4.4 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $2.2 billion and mortgage technology revenues of $1.3 billion. Consolidated operating expenses were $4.3 billion for 2023. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $3.3 billion. Consolidated operating income for the year was $3.7 billion and the operating margin was 46%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the year was $4.7 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 59%.

Margin Full Year 2023 4Q23 Exchanges $4,440 71% 73% $1,136 70% 72% Fixed Income and Data Services $2,231 36% 44% $563 36% 43% Mortgage Technology $1,317 (21)% 39% $502 (15)% 39% Consolidated $7,988 46% 59% $2,201 42% 57% FY23 FY22 % Chg 4Q23 4Q22 % Chg Recurring Revenue $4,138 $3,721 11% $1,199 $940 28% Transaction Revenue, net $3,850 $3,571 8% $1,002 $828 21%

Exchanges Segment Results

Fourth quarter exchange net revenues were $1.1 billion, up 16% year-over-year. Exchange operating expenses were $337 million and on an adjusted basis, were $321 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $799 million and the operating margin was 70%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $815 million and the adjusted operating margin was 72%.

Full year exchange net revenues were $4.4 billion, up 9% year-over-year. Exchange operating expenses were $1.3 billion and on an adjusted basis, were $1.2 billion for the full year. Segment operating income for 2023 was $3.2 billion and the operating margin was 71%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $3.2 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 73%.

Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results

Fourth quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $563 million, up 5% year-over-year. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $363 million and adjusted operating expenses were $322 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $200 million and the operating margin was 36%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $241 million and the adjusted operating margin was 43%.

Full year 2023 fixed income and data services revenues were $2.2 billion, up 7% year-over-year. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $1.4 billion and on an adjusted basis, were $1.3 billion for the year. Segment operating income for the full year was $811 million and the operating margin was 36%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $979 million and the adjusted operating margin was 44%.

Mortgage Technology Segment Results

Fourth quarter mortgage technology revenues were $502 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $576 million and adjusted operating expenses were $309 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating loss for the fourth quarter was $74 million and the operating margin was (15)%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $193 million and the adjusted operating margin was 39%.

$ (in millions) 4Q23 4Q22 % Chg Revenue: Origination Technology $170 $181 (6)% Closing Solutions 43 44 (2)% Servicing Software 219 - n/a Data and Analytics 70 24 192% Segment Revenue $502 $249 102% Recurring Revenue $397 $164 144% Transaction Revenue $105 $85 22%

Full year mortgage technology revenues were $1.3 billion. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $1.6 billion and adjusted operating expenses were $809 million in 2023. Segment operating loss for the full year was $276 million and the operating margin was (21)%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $508 million and the adjusted operating margin was 39%.

$ (in millions) FY23 FY22 % Chg Revenue: Origination Technology $694 $798 (13)% Closing Solutions 179 239 (25)% Servicing Software 288 - n/a Data and Analytics 156 92 69% Segment Revenue $1,317 $1,129 17% Recurring Revenue $961 $643 50% Transaction Revenue $356 $486 (27)%

Other Matters

Operating cash flow for 2023 was $3.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $3.2 billion.

As of December 31, 2023, unrestricted cash was $899 million and outstanding debt was $22.6 billion.

ICE paid $955 million in dividends in 2023.

Financial Guidance

GAAP Non-GAAP 2024 Exchange Recurring Revenue (% growth) Low-single digits 2024 Fixed Income & Data Services Recurring Revenue (% growth) Mid-single digits 2024 Mortgage Technology Revenue (% growth) Low-to-mid single digits 2024 Operating Expenses $4.775 - $4.820 billion $3.81 - $3.86 billion(1) 1Q24 Operating Expenses $1.175 - $1.185 billion $930 - $940 million(1) 1Q24 Non-Operating Expense(2) $245 - $250 million $215 - $220 million 2024 Capital Expenditures $600 - $650 million 2024 Effective Tax Rate 24% - 26%(3) 1Q24 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 572 - 578 million shares

(1) 2024 and 1Q24 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and integration expenses. (2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income/expense. Adjusted non-operating expense excludes equity earnings from unconsolidated investees. (3) This represents 2024 full year guidance for both the GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates but note that the GAAP effective tax rate is more susceptible to diverging from this guidance based on items outside the normal course of business that are adjusted for to derive our non-GAAP results. Such items can be unknown, unpredictable or uncertain, requiring unreasonable efforts to determine with any precision and which could potentially be confusing or misleading.

Earnings Conference Call Information

ICE will hold a conference call today, February 8, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its fourth quarter 2023 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.theice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 833-470-1428 from the United States or 929-526-1599 from outside of the United States. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 571937 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.

The conference call for the first quarter 2024 earnings has been scheduled for May 2nd at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.

Historical futures, options and cash ADV, rate per contract, open interest data and CDS cleared information can be found at: https://ir.theice.com/investor-resources/supplemental-information/default.aspx

Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, Revenues: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Exchanges $ 6,355 $ 6,415 $ 1,601 $ 1,591 Fixed income and data services 2,231 2,092 563 537 Mortgage technology 1,317 1,129 502 249 Total revenues 9,903 9,636 2,666 2,377 Transaction-based expenses: Section 31 fees 293 499 62 167 Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing 1,622 1,845 403 442 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses 7,988 7,292 2,201 1,768 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,595 1,407 492 349 Professional services 123 131 35 30 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 269 93 68 12 Technology and communication 734 683 205 170 Rent and occupancy 92 83 27 20 Selling, general and administrative 266 226 70 60 Depreciation and amortization 1,215 1,031 379 263 Total operating expenses 4,294 3,654 1,276 904 Operating income 3,694 3,638 925 864 Other income/(expense): Interest income 319 108 32 66 Interest expense (808 ) (616 ) (251 ) (176 ) Other income/(expense), net (311 ) (1,322 ) (190 ) (190 ) Total other income/(expense), net (800 ) (1,830 ) (409 ) (300 ) Income before income tax expense 2,894 1,808 516 564 Income tax expense 456 310 126 124 Net income $ 2,438 $ 1,498 $ 390 $ 440 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (70 ) (52 ) (17 ) (15 ) Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. $ 2,368 $ 1,446 $ 373 $ 425 Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ 4.20 $ 2.59 $ 0.65 $ 0.76 Diluted $ 4.19 $ 2.58 $ 0.65 $ 0.76 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 564 559 572 559 Diluted 565 561 574 560

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) As of As of December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 899 $ 1,799 Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 531 6,149 Restricted short-term investments 680 - Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds 78,980 141,990 Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin 1,814 5,382 Customer accounts receivable, net 1,366 1,169 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 703 458 Total current assets 84,973 156,947 Property and equipment, net 1,923 1,767 Other non-current assets: Goodwill 30,553 21,111 Other intangible assets, net 17,317 13,090 Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 340 405 Other non-current assets 978 1,018 Total other non-current assets 49,188 35,624 Total assets $ 136,084 $ 194,338 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,003 $ 866 Section 31 fees payable 79 223 Accrued salaries and benefits 459 352 Deferred revenue 200 170 Short-term debt 1,954 4 Margin deposits and guaranty funds 78,980 141,990 Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin 1,814 5,382 Other current liabilities 137 184 Total current liabilities 84,626 149,171 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred tax liability, net 4,080 3,493 Long-term debt 20,659 18,118 Accrued employee benefits 193 160 Non-current operating lease liability 299 254 Other non-current liabilities 441 381 Total non-current liabilities 25,672 22,406 Total liabilities 110,298 171,577 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock 6 6 Treasury stock, at cost (6,304 ) (6,225 ) Additional paid-in capital 15,953 14,313 Retained earnings 16,356 14,943 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (294 ) (331 ) Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders' equity 25,717 22,706 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 69 55 Total equity 25,786 22,761 Total liabilities and equity $ 136,084 $ 194,338

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges

Segment Fixed Income

and Data

Services

Segment Mortgage

Technology

Segment Consolidated Year Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $4,440 $4,071 $2,231 $2,092 $1,317 $1,129 $7,988 $7,292 Operating expenses 1,281 1,209 1,420 1,373 1,593 1,072 4,294 3,654 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 65 67 168 180 515 363 748 610 Less: Transaction and integration costs - - - - 269 91 269 91 Less: Other 17 - - - - - 17 - Adjusted operating expenses $1,199 $1,142 $1,252 $1,193 $809 $618 $3,260 $2,953 Operating income/(loss) $3,159 $2,862 $811 $719 $(276) $57 $3,694 $3,638 Adjusted operating income $3,241 $2,929 $979 $899 $508 $511 $4,728 $4,339 Operating margin 71% 70% 36% 34% (21)% 5% 46% 50% Adjusted operating margin 73% 72% 44% 43% 39% 45% 59% 59%

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges

Segment Fixed Income

and Data

Services

Segment Mortgage

Technology

Segment Consolidated Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $1,136 $982 $563 $537 $502 $249 $2,201 $1,768 Operating expenses 337 305 363 344 576 255 1,276 904 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 16 17 41 43 199 92 256 152 Less: Transaction and integration costs - - - - 68 12 68 12 Adjusted operating expenses $321 $288 $322 $301 $309 $151 $952 $740 Operating income/(loss) $799 $677 $200 $193 $(74) $(6) $925 $864 Adjusted operating income $815 $694 $241 $236 $193 $98 $1,249 $1,028 Operating margin 70% 69% 36% 36% (15)% (2)% 42% 49% Adjusted operating margin 72% 71% 43% 44% 39% 39% 57% 58%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Net income attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 2,368 $ 1,446 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 748 610 Add: Transaction and integration costs 269 91 Less: Gain on sale and fair value adjustment of equity investments - (41 ) Add: Net losses from and impairment of unconsolidated investees 122 1,340 Add/(less): Net interest (income)/expense on pre-acquisition-related debt and debt extinguishment (12 ) 89 Add: Other 196 9 Less: Net income tax effect for the above items and deferred tax adjustments (309 ) (579 ) Add/(less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles (126 ) 9 Less: Other tax adjustments (79 ) - Adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 3,177 $ 2,974 Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 4.19 $ 2.58 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 5.62 $ 5.30 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 565 561

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Net income attributable to ICE $ 373 $ 425 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 256 152 Add: Transaction and integration costs 68 12 Add: Net losses from and impairment of unconsolidated investees 31 188 Add: Net interest expense on pre-acquisition-related debt and debt extinguishment - 10 Less: Other 156 - Less: Net income tax effect for the above items and deferred tax adjustments (131 ) (101 ) Add: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles 5 12 Less: Other tax adjustments 2 - Adjusted net income attributable to ICE $ 760 $ 698 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.76 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 1.25 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 574 560

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Calculation (In millions) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $3,542 $3,554 Less: Capital expenditures (190 ) (225 ) Less: Capitalized software development costs (299 ) (257 ) Free cash flow 3,053 3,072 Add/(Less): Section 31 fees, net 144 (166 ) Adjusted free cash flow $3,197 $2,906

