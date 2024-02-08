Harley-Davidson, Inc.: Harley-Davidson Delivers Fourth Quarter Financial Results Successfully Completing the Third Year of Hardwire Strategic Plan

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson," "HDI," or the "Company") (NYSE: HOG) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.

"In the third year of our Hardwire strategy we have made progress in key elements of our strategic plan - focusing on our most profitable products and markets, which we believe will continue to yield benefits to the business and have set us up for long-term value creation despite the current challenging environment for the industry," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. "We are excited by the early read of our new Model Year launch, the most comprehensive product development in the touring platform in well over 10 years, that will redefine the Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring experience for years to come and lay the foundation to drive retail sales growth in '24."

2023 Highlights and Results

Delivered diluted EPS of $4.87

Achieved 13.6% operating margin at HDMC

HDMC unit profitability returned to historically healthy levels

HDMC global motorcycle shipments of 179,984, down 7% year-over-year

HDFS operating income finished down 26%

LiveWire launched the Del Mar electric motorcycle - the first bike off the S2 platform

Fourth Quarter 2023 Summary of Results

Delivered diluted EPS of $0.18

HDMC global motorcycle shipments of 29,544, down 13% year-over-year

HDFS operating income declined 10%

LiveWire sold 514 electric motorcycles

2024 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2024, the Company expects:

HDMC: revenue flat to down 9% and operating income margin of 12.6% to 13.6%

HDFS: operating income flat to up 5%

LiveWire: electric motorcycle unit sales of 1,000 to 1,500 and operating loss of $115 to $125 million

Harley-Davidson, Inc: capital investments of $225 to $250 million

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Consolidated Financial Results

$ in millions (except EPS) 4th quarter Full Year 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue $1,053 $1,142 -8 % $5,836 $5,755 1 % Operating Income (Loss) ($21) $4 nm $779 $909 -14 % Net Income Attributable to HDI $26 $42 -38 % $707 $741 -5 % Diluted EPS $0.18 $0.28 -36 % $4.87 $4.96 -2 %

nm - not meaningful



In the fourth quarter, consolidated revenue was down 8 percent, driven by a revenue decline of 14 percent at HDMC, partially offset by revenue growth of 15 percent at HDFS. In the fourth quarter, the consolidated operating loss was $21 million versus operating income of $4 million in the prior year's period. The result was driven by an operating loss of $44 million at HDMC, a decline of 10 percent at HDFS, and an operating loss of $35 million in the LiveWire segment.

For the full year, consolidated revenue was up 1 percent, driven by a revenue increase of 16 percent at HDFS, partially offset by a revenue decline of 1 percent at HDMC. For the full year, consolidated operating income was down 14 percent. The result was driven by an operating income decline of 2 percent at HDMC and a decline of 26 percent at HDFS, and a higher operating loss in the LiveWire segment.

Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) - Results

$ in millions (except units) 4th quarter Full Year 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Motorcycle Shipments (thousands) 29.5 34.0 -13 % 180.0 193.5 -7 % Revenue $792 $919 -14 % $4,845 $4,888 -1 % Motorcycles $583 $666 -13 % $3,799 $3,787 0 % Parts & Accessories $130 $151 -14 % $698 $732 -5 % Apparel $57 $73 -21 % $244 $271 -10 % Licensing $8 $10 -27 % $29 $39 -27 % Other $14 $18 -22 % $75 $58 29 % Gross Margin 22.9 % 26.5 % -3.6 pts. 32.3 % 31.3 % 1.1 pts. Operating Income (Loss) ($44) ($32) nm $661 $677 -2 % Operating Margin (5.6 %) (3.5 %) -2.1 pts. 13.6 % 13.9 % -0.2 pts.

nm - not meaningful



In the fourth quarter, global motorcycle shipments at HDMC decreased 13 percent due to prudent dealer inventory management and market conditions. Revenue was down 14 percent, due to lower volumes, where improved mix was offset by incentive spend. Parts & Accessories revenue was down 14 percent largely in-line with revenue from Motorcycles. Apparel revenue was down 21 percent driven by high dealer inventory levels resulting in lower replenishment.

Fourth quarter gross margin was down 3.6 points behind the impacts of lower volume, higher sales incentives, and other manufacturing costs, more than offsetting the benefits of shipment mix and lower raw material costs. Fourth quarter operating margin fell by 2.1 points due to the factors above, where operating expenses were lower in the quarter due in part to LiveWire transaction costs in the prior year's period.

Harley-Davidson Retail Motorcycle Sales

(excludes LiveWire units)

Motorcycles (thousands) 4th quarter Full Year 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change North America 17.5 19.2 -9 % 105.9 117.1 -10 % EMEA 5.1 6.6 -22 % 27.0 30.5 -11 % Asia Pacific 6.8 7.5 -10 % 27.0 27.9 -3 % Latin America 0.8 0.6 46 % 2.9 2.9 0 % Worldwide Total 30.2 33.8 -11 % 162.8 178.5 -9 %



In the fourth quarter, global retail sales of Harley-Davidson motorcycles were down 11 percent versus prior year. North America retail performance was down 9 percent and continues to be impacted by both the high interest rate environment and the discontinuation of legacy Sportster at the end of 2022 in the region. The decline in EMEA of 22 percent was driven by weakness in the France and German markets. The decline in APAC of 10 percent was driven by weakness in the Australian and New Zealand markets. Latin America sales increases were driven by growth in both Brazil and in Mexico.

For the full year, global retail sales of Harley-Davidson motorcycles were down 9 percent versus prior year. North American retail performance continues to be adversely impacted by higher interest rates, economic uncertainty, and lower sales of non-core motorcycles. EMEA retail has been adversely impacted by sluggish economic growth and the planned mix shift towards the profitable core product segments. APAC retail performance experienced strong growth in the first half of the year but slowed in the second half of the year, with overall growth in Japan for the year.

Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS) - Results



$ in millions 4th quarter Full Year 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue $246 $214 15 % $954 $821 16 % Operating Income $58 $64 -10 % $235 $318 -26 %



HDFS revenue was up $32 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 15 percent versus prior year, driven primarily by higher interest income. HDFS operating income decline of $6 million, or down 10 percent, was driven by higher interest expense, higher operating expenses, and an increased provision for credit losses. The increase in the provision for credit losses was driven by several factors relating to the current macroeconomic environment. Total quarter ending net finance receivables were $7.5 billion, which was up 5 percent versus prior year, driven primarily by an increase in wholesale commercial lending receivables.

LiveWire - Results



$ in millions 4th quarter Full Year 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Electric Motorcycle Shipments (units) 514 69 645 % 660 597 11 % Revenue $15 $9 67 % $38 $47 -18 % Operating Loss ($35) ($29) nm ($117) ($85) nm

nm - not meaningful



In the fourth quarter, LiveWire revenue increased to $15 million from $9 million, driven by unit sales of the new Del Mar electric motorcycles. LiveWire operating loss of $35 million in the fourth quarter, in-line with our expectations, was driven by continued product development and other spending associated with the delivery of the Del Mar electric motorcycle to market.

Other 2023 Harley-Davidson, Inc. Results

Generated $755 million of cash from operating activities

Effective tax rate was 19.8%

Paid cash dividends of $96 million

Repurchased $350 million of shares (10.2 million shares) on a discretionary basis

Financing raised for HDFS of $2.5 billion

Cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 billion at year end

Segment Reporting Structure

LiveWire Group, Inc. ("LiveWire Group") became a separate public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange (Ticker: LVWR) on September 27, 2022. Harley-Davidson has a controlling equity interest in LiveWire Group and continues to consolidate LiveWire Group results with adjustments for non-controlling shareholder interests. Net Income attributable to Harley-Davidson, Inc. and EPS reflect these adjustments.

Beginning with the fourth quarter of 2022, new business segment reporting now includes:

Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) : Group that is accountable for the design, manufacturing, marketing and sales of Harley-Davidson motorcycles and related products

: Group that is accountable for the design, manufacturing, marketing and sales of Harley-Davidson motorcycles and related products Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS) : Group that provides motorcycle and related products financing and insurance products and services for our dealers and retail customers

: Group that provides motorcycle and related products financing and insurance products and services for our dealers and retail customers LiveWire : Group that is accountable for the design, marketing and sales of LiveWire electric motorcycles and related products, including STACYC electric balance bikes

: Group that is accountable for the design, marketing and sales of LiveWire electric motorcycles and related products, including STACYC electric balance bikes Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HDI): Corporate entity for the overall Company, under which HDMC, HDFS and LiveWire operate

Company Background

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in LiveWire Group, Inc., the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at harley-davidson.com and livewire.com.

Webcast

Harley-Davidson will discuss its financial results and outlook on an audio webcast at?8:00 a.m. CST?today. The webcast login and supporting slides can be accessed at?http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. The audio replay will be available by approximately 10:00 a.m. CST.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company intends that certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by reference to this footnote or because the context of the statement will include words such as the Company "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "estimates," "targets," "intends," "forecasts," "sees," or words of similar meaning. Similarly, statements that describe or refer to future expectations, future plans, strategies, objectives, outlooks, targets, guidance, commitments or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, unfavorably or favorably, from those anticipated as of the date of this press release. Certain of such risks and uncertainties are described below. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Important factors that could affect future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the Company's ability to: (a) execute its business plans and strategies, including The Hardwire, each of the pillars, and the evolution of LiveWire as a standalone brand, which includes the risks noted below; (b) manage supply chain and logistics issues, including quality issues, unexpected interruptions or price increases caused by supplier volatility, raw material shortages, inflation, war or other hostilities, including the conflict in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas, or natural disasters and longer shipping times and increased logistics costs, including by successfully implementing pricing surcharges; (c) accurately analyze, predict and react to changing market conditions and successfully adjust to shifting global consumer needs and interests; (d) realize the expected business benefits from LiveWire operating as a separate public company, which may be affected by, among other things: (i) the ability of LiveWire to execute its plans to develop, produce, market and sell its electric vehicles; (ii) competition; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties indicated in documents filed with the SEC by the Company or LiveWire Group, Inc., including those risks and uncertainties noted in Risk Factors under Item 1.A of LiveWire Group Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022; (e) successfully access the capital and/or credit markets on terms that are acceptable to the Company and within its expectations; (f) successfully carry out its global manufacturing and assembly operations; (g) develop and introduce products, services and experiences on a timely basis that the market accepts, that enable the Company to generate desired sales levels and that provide the desired financial returns, including successfully implementing and executing plans to strengthen and grow its leadership position in Grand American Touring, large Cruiser and Trike, and grow its complementary businesses; (h) perform in a manner that enables the Company to benefit from market opportunities while competing against existing and new competitors; (i) manage the quality and regulatory non-compliance issues relating to the brake hose assemblies provided to the Company by Proterial Cable America, Inc. in a manner that avoids future quality or non-compliance issues and additional costs or recall expenses that are material; (j) manage through changes in general economic and business conditions, including changing capital, credit and retail markets, and the changing domestic and international political environments, including as a result of the conflict in Ukraine; (k) manage the impact that prices for and supply of used motorcycles may have on its business, including on retail sales of new motorcycles; (l) prevent, detect and remediate any issues with its motorcycles or any issues associated with the manufacturing processes to avoid delays in new model launches, recall campaigns, regulatory agency investigations, increased warranty costs or litigation and adverse effects on its reputation and brand strength, and carry out any product programs or recalls within expected costs and timing; (m) successfully manage and reduce costs throughout the business; (n) manage risks related to a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, emergence of a new pandemic, epidemic, disease outbreak or other public health crises, such as supply chain disruptions, its ability to carry out business as usual, and government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response; (o) continue to develop the capabilities of its distributors and dealers, effectively implement changes relating to its dealers and distribution methods and manage the risks that its dealers may have difficulty obtaining capital and managing through changing economic conditions and consumer demand; (p) successfully appeal: (i) the revocation of the Binding Origin Information (BOI) decisions that allowed the Company to supply its European Union (EU) market with certain of its motorcycles produced at its Thailand operations at a reduced tariff rate and (ii) the denial of the Company's application for temporary relief from the effect of the revocation of the BOI decisions; (q) continue to develop and maintain a productive relationship with Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co., Ltd. and launch related products in a timely manner; (r) maintain a productive relationship with Hero MotoCorp as a distributor and licensee of the Harley-Davidson brand name in India; (s) manage and predict the impact that new, reinstated or adjusted tariffs may have on the Company's ability to sell products internationally, and the cost of raw materials and components, including the temporary lifting of the incremental tariffs on motorcycles imported into the EU from the U.S., which was extended to March 31, 2025; (t) accurately predict the margins of its segments in light of, among other things, tariffs, inflation, foreign currency exchange rates, the cost associated with product development initiatives and the Company's complex global supply chain; (u) successfully maintain a manner in which to sell motorcycles in China and the Company's Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries that does not subject its motorcycles to incremental tariffs; (v) manage its Thailand corporate and manufacturing operation in a manner that allows the Company to avail itself of preferential free trade agreements and duty rates, and sufficiently lower prices of its motorcycles in certain markets; (w) retain and attract talented employees, and eliminate personnel duplication, inefficiencies and complexity throughout the organization; (x) accurately estimate and adjust to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices; (y) manage the credit quality, the loan servicing and collection activities, and the recovery rates of Harley-Davidson Financial Services' loan portfolio; (z) prevent a cybersecurity breach involving consumer, employee, dealer, supplier, or Company data and respond to evolving regulatory requirements regarding data security; (aa) adjust to tax reform, healthcare inflation and reform and pension reform, and successfully estimate the impact of any such reform on the Company's business; (bb) manage through the effects inconsistent and unpredictable weather patterns may have on retail sales of motorcycles; (cc) implement and manage enterprise-wide information technology systems, including systems at its manufacturing facilities; (dd) manage changes, prepare for, and respond to evolving requirements in legislative and regulatory environments related to its products, services and operations, including increased environmental, safety, emissions or other regulations; (ee) manage its exposure to product liability claims and commercial or contractual disputes; (ff) continue to manage the relationships and agreements that the Company has with its labor unions to help drive long-term competitiveness; (gg) achieve anticipated results with respect to the Company's preowned motorcycle program, Harley-Davidson Certified, the Company's H-D1 Marketplace, and Apparel and Licensing; and (hh) optimize capital allocation in light of the Company's capital allocation priorities.

The Company's ability to sell its motorcycles and related products and services and to meet its financial expectations also depends on the ability of the Company's dealers to sell its motorcycles and related products and services to retail customers. The Company depends on the capability and financial capacity of its dealers to develop and implement effective retail sales plans to create demand for the motorcycles and related products and services they purchase from the Company. In addition, the Company's dealers and distributors may experience difficulties in operating their businesses and selling Harley-Davidson motorcycles and related products and services as a result of weather, economic conditions, or other factors.

In recent years, Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS) experienced historically low levels of retail credit losses, but credit losses have been normalizing to higher levels in recent quarters. Further, the Company believes that HDFS's retail credit losses will continue to change over time due to changing consumer credit behavior, macroeconomic conditions including the impact of inflation and HDFS's efforts to increase prudently structured loan approvals to sub-prime borrowers. In addition, HDFS's efforts to adjust underwriting criteria based on market and economic conditions and the actions that the Company has taken and could take that impact motorcycle values may impact HDFS's retail credit losses.

The Company's operations, demand for its products, and its liquidity could be adversely impacted by work stoppages, facility closures, strikes, natural causes, widespread infectious disease, terrorism, war or other hostilities, including the conflict in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas, or other factors. Refer to "Risk Factors" under Item 1.A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 for a discussion of additional risk factors and a more complete discussion of some of the cautionary statements noted above.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















HDMC revenue

$ 791,648

$ 918,683

$ 4,844,594

$ 4,887,672 Gross profit

181,352

243,810

1,566,542

1,527,873 Selling, administrative and engineering expense

225,526

275,811

905,391

850,786 Operating (loss) income from HDMC

(44,174)

(32,001)

661,151

677,087

















LiveWire revenue

15,366

9,218

38,298

46,833 Gross (loss) profit

(5,372)

2,276

(5,956)

2,904 Selling, administrative and engineering expense

29,563

30,827

110,853

88,219 Operating loss from Livewire

(34,935)

(28,551)

(116,809)

(85,315)

















HDFS revenue

246,197

214,381

953,586

820,625 HDFS expense

188,234

150,116

718,844

503,119 Operating income from HDFS

57,963

64,265

234,742

317,506

















Operating (loss) income

(21,146)

3,713

779,084

909,278 Other income, net

17,672

18,209

71,808

48,652 Investment income

15,727

8,324

46,771

4,538 Interest expense

(7,683)

(7,680)

(30,787)

(31,235) Income before income taxes

4,570

22,566

866,876

931,233 Income tax (benefit) provision

(18,716)

(17,111)

171,830

192,019 Net income

$ 23,286

$ 39,677

$ 695,046

$ 739,214 Less: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,524

2,194

11,540

2,194 Net income attributable to Harley-Davidson, Inc.

$ 25,810

$ 41,871

$ 706,586

$ 741,408

















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 0.19

$ 0.29

$ 4.96

$ 5.01 Diluted

$ 0.18

$ 0.28

$ 4.87

$ 4.96

















Weighted-average shares:















Basic

138,520

146,187

142,378

148,012 Diluted

141,464

148,956

145,103

149,351

















Cash dividends per share:

$ 0.1650

$ 0.1575

$ 0.6600

$ 0.6300

















LiveWire results presented in the Company's financial statements represent the LiveWire reportable segment as determined in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 280Segment Reporting which may differ from LiveWire Group, Inc. results.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





























(Unaudited)















December 31,

December 31,











2023

2022 ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents









$ 1,533,806

$ 1,433,175 Accounts receivable, net









267,200

252,225 Finance receivables, net









2,113,729

1,782,631 Inventories, net









929,951

950,960 Restricted cash









104,642

135,424 Other current assets









214,401

196,238











5,163,729

4,750,653

















Finance receivables, net









5,384,536

5,355,807 Other long-term assets









1,592,289

1,386,016











$ 12,140,554

$ 11,492,476

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









$ 996,021

$ 998,947 Short-term deposits, net









253,309

79,710 Short-term debt









878,935

770,468 Current portion of long-term debt, net









1,255,999

1,684,782











3,384,264

3,533,907

















Long-term debt, net









4,990,586

4,457,052 Other long-term liabilities









513,409

594,709

















Shareholders' equity









3,252,295

2,906,808











$ 12,140,554

$ 11,492,476

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)













(Unaudited)















Twelve months ended











December 31,

December 31,











2023

2022

















Net cash provided by operating activities









$ 754,887

$ 548,461

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Capital expenditures









(207,404)

(151,669) Finance receivables, net









(302,720)

(623,833) Other investing activities









(2,180)

2,491 Net cash used by investing activities









(512,304)

(773,011)

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of medium-term notes









1,446,304

495,785 Repayments of medium-term notes









(1,056,680)

(950,000) Proceeds from securitization debt









1,045,547

1,826,891 Repayments of securitization debt









(1,193,526)

(1,442,860) Net increase in unsecured commercial paper









107,146

16,003 Borrowings of asset-backed commercial paper









42,429

448,255 Repayments of asset-backed commercial paper









(237,370)

(302,922) Net increase in deposits









129,855

26,605 Cash received from business combination









-

114,068 Dividends paid









(96,310)

(93,180) Repurchase of common stock









(363,987)

(338,627) Other financing activities









1,946

(1,985) Net cash used by financing activities









(174,646)

(201,967)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





1,697

(19,525)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$ 69,634

$ (446,042)

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









$ 1,579,177

$ 2,025,219 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









69,634

(446,042) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period









$ 1,648,811

$ 1,579,177

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the Consolidated balance sheets to the Consolidated statements of cash flows:









Cash and cash equivalents









$ 1,533,806

$ 1,433,175 Restricted cash









104,642

135,424 Restricted cash included in Other long-term assets









10,363

10,578 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash per the Consolidated statements of cash flows



$ 1,648,811

$ 1,579,177

HDMC Revenue and Motorcycle Shipment Data





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 HDMC REVENUE (in thousands)















Motorcycles

$ 582,590

$ 666,387

$ 3,798,977

$ 3,787,484 Parts and accessories

130,096

151,350

698,095

731,645 Apparel

57,261

72,547

244,333

271,107 Licensing

7,686

10,483

28,599

39,423 Other

14,015

17,916

74,590

58,013



$ 791,648

$ 918,683

$ 4,844,594

$ 4,887,672

















HDMC U.S. MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS

16,883

17,839

113,867

118,836

















HDMC WORLDWIDE MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS















Grand American Touring(a)

16,413

14,558

92,683

89,849 Cruiser

10,069

11,685

63,945

59,010 Sport and Lightweight

2,379

5,709

18,228

33,894 Adventure Touring

683

2,031

5,128

10,774



29,544

33,983

179,984

193,527 (a) Includes CVO and Trike

































LiveWire Motorcycle Shipments

514

69

660

597

HDMC Gross Profit (Unaudited)

















The estimated impact of significant factors affecting the comparability of gross profit from 2022 to 2023 were as follows (in millions):





















Three months

ended





Twelve months

ended



2022 gross profit

$ 244





$ 1,528



Volume

(40)





(131)



Price and sales incentives

(60)





139



Foreign currency exchange rates and hedging

-





(54)



Shipment mix

50





133



Raw material prices

16





38



Manufacturing and other costs

(29)





(86)







(63)





39



2023 gross profit

$ 181





$ 1,567





HDFS Finance Receivables Allowance for Credit Losses





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Balance, beginning of period

$ 392,714

$ 360,096

$ 358,711

$ 339,379 Provision for credit losses

56,662

50,561

227,158

145,133 Charge-offs, net of recoveries

(67,410)

(51,946)

(203,903)

(125,801) Balance, end of period

$ 381,966

$ 358,711

$ 381,966

$ 358,711

Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles(a) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















United States

16,694

18,367

98,468

109,190 Canada

769

816

7,422

7,924 Total North America

17,463

19,183

105,890

117,114 EMEA

5,121

6,562

27,005

30,510 Asia Pacific

6,763

7,532

26,953

27,905 Latin America

815

557

2,923

2,922 Total worldwide retail sales

30,162

33,834

162,771

178,451

















(a) Data source for retail sales figures shown above is new sales warranty and registration information provided by dealers

and compiled by the Company. The Company must rely on information that its dealers supply concerning new retail sales,

and the Company does not regularly verify the information that its dealers supply. This information is subject to revision.

