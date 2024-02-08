

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $579 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $433 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $988 million or $3.13 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $3.15 billion from $2.94 billion last year.



S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $579 Mln. vs. $433 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.83 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.15 -Revenue (Q4): $3.15 Bln vs. $2.94 Bln last year.



