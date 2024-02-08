Halberd Corporation: Halberd and Mississippi State University to Commence Stage II Advanced TBI Nasal Spray Testing

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) mitigating nasal spray testing protocols at Mississippi State University (MSU) were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee. Dr. Russell Carr, the Primary Investigator, initiated preparations for this extension of the successful Phase #1 pilot test program, completed last year with demonstrably compelling results. The advanced program will launch promptly. Numerous federal agencies expressed enthusiasm for the pursuit.

Dr. Carr remarked, "The results obtained in the Phase #1 pilot were very promising and this project extension will strengthen those findings. We are excited to continue this line of research and look forward to getting started."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President, and CEO of Halberd Corporation, commented, "The results from the initial tests have demonstrated that we are on the right track. In this next Stage #2 Advanced phase of testing, we will focus on additional biomarkers and indicators of neural damage from head trauma to allow us to determine the extent of trauma and effectiveness of our nasal spray's ability to mitigate the cascade of negative, and often permanent consequences of head trauma. Our goal is to definitively prove the unique capacity of our patented TBI preventive methodology to present to the military, first responders, and sports participants in the near term. We will initiate Phase #1 clinical trials on humans as soon as animal testing is successfully concluded. We will consult with the FDA for their input on this pursuit."

Mr. Hartman continued, "For this pursuit and the FDA initiative to follow immediately, given compelling results, we secured non-dilutive funding. The funding secured is solely in exchange for participation in its success. Halberd and Athena have executed a non-stock-dilutive revenue sharing agreement for future expenditures to accelerate Halberd's IP technology development in exchange for Athena funding in furthering this technology. Among other things, Athena will be pursuing proposing contract leads with its government customers, as needed with Halberd gaining subcontract positions and maintaining majority shares of all product sales."

About Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM)

Established in 1974, the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM) comprises six locations, catering to all 82 counties in Mississippi and the broader Southeastern United States. The primary campus, situated in Starkville, encompasses the Wise Center, home to the main teaching hospital known as the Animal Health Center. The faculty and staff of the MSU CVM Department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences cover fundamental scientific disciplines essential for veterinary education. MSU CVM is dedicated to an ethical approach in the treatment of animals, demonstrating a sincere passion and commitment.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), a publicly traded entity on the OTC Market, adheres fully to OTC Market reporting regulations. Following its restructuring in April 2020, Halberd secured exclusive global rights to three granted patents and submitted 22 associated provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications. This strategic move aims to augment the company's value for stockholders and generate interest from potential development partners.

