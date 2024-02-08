Xi'an TianLong Science and Technology Co., Ltd: Tianlong's New Launch Gentier X3 Made its Appearance at Medlab Middle East 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4-day Medlab Middle East 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Center came to an end successfully on February 8. MedLab is the largest exhibition of medical equipment in the Middle East region, attracting visitors worldwide to experience the academic atmosphere and technological innovation.

As a R&D enterprise specializing in genetic detection and molecular diagnostics for 27 years, Tianlong Technology is playing an active role in the international market. This time in Dubai, Tianlong joined hands with Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering(KHB) and Focus Diagnostics, showcased the comprehensive solutions integrating immune diagnosis, biochemical diagnosis, molecular diagnosis and POCT on the exhibition.

On Medlab 2024, Tianlong announces its brand-new product - Gentier X3 Series Real-time PCR System, which innovates in flexibility and allows users to control three independent blocks in the same PCR system, gained popularity on the exhibition. With Gentier X3, maximum 3×32-well samples can be run in three different protocols on three independent thermal blocks simultaneously. With the powerful and efficient temperature control system, user-friendly operational designs, it can provide maximal reliability and efficiency for all your real-time PCR needs. A visitor from South Korea commented that this Gentier X3 is a very efficient PCR solution, saving time and budget for users conducting tests of multiple samples of small and medium capacity simultaneously.

At the exhibition, Tianlong's international team introduced the integrated product solutions and engaged in communication and negotiation with visitors, and had preliminary discussions on cooperation with customers from Russia, Morocco, Yemen, India, Iraq, and Egypt etc..

Tianlong's first exhibition in 2024 has successfully come to an end. In the future, Tianlong will continue to expand its commercial presence in key regions worldwide while contributing to the global health cause through advanced scientific and technological innovation.

About Tianlong

Tianlong is an innovative high-tech company specializing in genetic detection and molecular diagnostic products in China. Since its foundation in 1997, Tianlong has devoted itself to providing integrated PCR lab solutions for professionals worldwide. We have a wide range of products covering from devices to reagents, including nucleic acid extractors, real-time PCR systems, all-in-one molecular diagnosis systems, sample processing systems, liquid handling systems, and 300 kinds of compatible reagents. With NMPA, CE, and FDA listing, our products have been exported to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide and have greatly helped the prevention and control of epidemics such as COVID-19, SARS, Avian influenza, Ebola, Zika, and African swine fever.

For more information, please visit Tianlong's official website and its LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

For product or corporate information inquiries may be directed to inquiry@medtl.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337224/Gentier_X3_Made_its_Appearance_at_Medlab_Middle_East_2024.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337223/Gentier_X3_Series_Real_time_PCR_System.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tianlongs-new-launch-gentier-x3-made-its-appearance-at-medlab-middle-east-2024-302057296.html