The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 08
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 07 February 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 07 February 2024 86.03p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 84.41p per ordinary share
08 February 2024
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45