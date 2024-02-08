WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)
Looking ahead, for the full year, Duke Energy Corp (DUK) has initiated earnings outlook in line with analysts' estimates. The company expects annual adjusted income per share of $5.85 to $6.10.
On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters project the firm to earn income per share of $5.98, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
In addition, DUK has reaffirmed its long-term adjusted income per share growth rate of 5 percent to 7 percent through 2028 off the 2024 midpoint of $5.98.
Below are the Q4 earnings highlights for Duke Energy:
Earnings: $991 million in Q4 vs. -$650 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.27 in Q4 vs. -$0.86 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.17 billion or $1.51 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $1.54 per share Revenue: $7.21 billion in Q4 vs. $7.35 billion in the same period last year.
