

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) announced on Thursday a multi-year agreement with the Vector Institute in Toronto to drive healthcare innovation by leveraging the Vector Institute's network of AI researchers, engineers, and startups.



The Vector Institute is an independent not-for-profit organization focused on advancing artificial intelligence or AI research.



Through this collaboration, Merck Canada will have access to the Vector Institute's advanced research capabilities and AI expertise.



Marwan Akar, Managing Director at Merck Canada, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the potential for AI to revolutionize healthcare solutions for patients in Canada and globally.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken