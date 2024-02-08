WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said it expects revenue growth to be in a range centered around 2 percent in constant currency to last year.
For fiscal 2024, the company also continues to expect revenues to increase approximately low-single digits to last year on a constant currency basis, now centering around 2 percent, compared to 1 to 2 percent previously.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect net sales growth of 1.10 percent to $1.56 billion for the quarter and net sales growth of 1.90 percent to $6.56 billion for the year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX