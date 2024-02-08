Furry Family Members Included: AppClose Adding Comprehensive Pet Management for Co-Parents

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / AppClose, the U.S. leading co-parenting platform, is excited to announce a forthcoming feature that significantly enriches its comprehensive family management tools. Slated for release this month, this innovative addition will enable the hundreds of thousands of co-parents who currently depend on AppClose, as well as the thousands who join weekly, to seamlessly manage all aspects of pet care along with their existing co-parenting responsibilities.

With these new pet management capabilities, co-parents can coordinate pet-related tasks, such as scheduling vet appointments, sharing pet-related expenses, and organizing pet custody arrangements within the same trusted platform they use for a myriad of co-parenting tasks. AppClose's proprietary payment solution, tailored for co-parenting needs, will extend to cover pet expenses, offering a comprehensive, secure, and user-friendly solution to manage the shared financial aspects of pet care.

"As the leading co-parenting platform in the U.S., AppClose continuously evolves to meet the dynamic needs of modern families," said Igor Litinsky, founder and CEO of AppClose. "Recognizing the integral role that pets play in our families, we are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of a feature designed specifically for pet management. Set to debut later this month, this feature underscores our dedication to facilitating family harmony by ensuring that pets - which are cherished family members - receive the attention and care they deserve."

The platform's robust growth and the daily influx of new users underscore the critical demand for innovative solutions that cater to the complexities of co-parenting. AppClose not only facilitates communication between co-parents, whether their usage is voluntary or court-ordered, but also extends its capabilities to professionals such as attorneys, guardians ad litem, mental health professionals, and others. These professionals can monitor co-parent communications and activities, and communicate with them through the app. To address the complex needs of co-parents, AppClose offers an extensive array of user-friendly tools: real-time messaging, audio/video calling, scheduling, expense tracking, sending and receiving payments, documenting check-ins, and accessing consolidated immutable records, among others. These features empower co-parents to maintain a well-structured and efficient approach to communication, manage parenting obligations, and document interactions for evidentiary purposes, catering to any range of conflict situations.

With its leadership in the U.S. and other markets, and commitment to innovation, AppClose is ordered by courts in over 90% of U.S. counties and continues to expand its services to meet the evolving needs of modern families. With the importance of family pets, this new feature will provide co-parents with needed tools to ensure the well-being of their entire family, pets included.

AppClose - appclose.com, is the leading U.S. co-parenting application, offering an extensive suite of tools designed to simplify the challenges of managing life after divorce or separation. Serving hundreds of thousands of users, AppClose facilitates scheduling, communication, financial transactions, and soon, comprehensive pet care management. Dedicated to enhancing co-parenting experiences, AppClose makes every aspect of family management more accessible and harmonious.

