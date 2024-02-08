Southern ITS International, Inc. Subsidiary, Pure Oil & Gas, Inc., Commences Drilling of First Well in 4-Well Project

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:SITS) is excited to announce the commencement of drilling of the first well in Pure Oil & Gas, Inc.'s new four-well project in Texas.

The first well commenced drilling operations on January 31, 2024 and, if successfully completed, production is expected to commence within four weeks from the start of drilling operations. This four-well venture has secured $2.2 million in funding.

Pure Oil & Gas, Inc. has formed a strategic partnership with ICS Energy, LLC, a reputable driller-operator with expertise in the regional geological landscape. This partnership is designed to optimize drilling operations and bolster the presence of Pure Oil & Gas in the energy sector.

Jeremy Larsen, President of Pure Oil & Gas, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for this significant development, stating, "We are thrilled to take this crucial step in our newest project in Texas. This four-well drilling venture represents a substantial opportunity for Pure Oil & Gas, and we are confident that our collaboration with ICS Energy will drive success in our drilling operations."

About Pure Oil & Gas, Inc.:

Pure Oil & Gas, Inc. is dedicated to strategic oil and gas acquisitions, leveraging these opportunities for growth, and solidifying its standing in the industry. Supported by its parent company, Southern ITS International, Inc., Pure Oil & Gas intends to utilize its financial strength to acquire leases, producing wells, oil services companies, and innovative oil industry technology.

About Southern ITS International, Inc.:

Southern ITS International, Inc. operates through its subsidiary companies across diverse sectors, each with a strategic focus, including oil and gas exploration, clothing, consumer beverages, and e-commerce fulfillment. Our goal is to expand and strengthen our portfolio of successful businesses.

As a holding company, Southern ITS International actively seeks opportunities to acquire stakes in both public and private companies that complement our current operations. Our mission revolves around establishing a robust Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Business-To-Business (B2B) network, leveraging the vast potential of e-commerce across various industries, such as manufacturing, distribution, and product sales.

To achieve our objectives, we have assembled a seasoned management team dedicated to building a diversified portfolio. This entails acquiring entire companies or interests in sectors spanning technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and more, ultimately integrating them as operating subsidiaries under the Southern ITS International umbrella.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

