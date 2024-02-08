Thad Hall to Spearhead Augment Risk's ILS Solutions

Augment Risk, the innovative new reinsurance brokerage firm, today announced the launch of a dedicated Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS) division, enabling its clients to access private, institutional capital backing reinsurance structures. Augment Risk ILS Solutions will be led by Thad Hall, whose reinsurance and capital markets expertise will further contribute to the firm's success, building on its impressive track record of successfully binding over $1 billion in premiums in its first year of operation.

Hall brings two decades of industry experience across ILS, structured products, finance and asset management at firms including AXA XL and Travelers. Most recently, Hall was Managing Director at Ledger Investing.

"I'm pleased to be joining Augment Risk to drive the firm's innovative approach to ILS Solutions, delivering new capital and structures to clients," said Thad Hall, Partner and Head of ILS Solutions at Augment Risk. "Connecting risk to capital is not a one-size-fits-all proposition; risk originators and investors have diverse needs that can be addressed through customized solutions. With our bespoke approach, ILS provides true capital diversification for risk origination clients, supporting growth and improving value, and for investors, it offers uncorrelated security with mid-teens return."

ILS products have gained traction in recent years, yet alternative institutional investor capital currently represents less than 20% of the $600 billion of reinsurance capital. Crucially, there remains a coverage gap between insured and economic loss that could be closed with the help of capital markets. With these solutions, insurers get access to larger pools of capital to support capacity needs, and investors get security with high returns, low volatility, and near zero correlation to existing assets in their portfolio. Augment Risk underpins the securitization process using sophisticated statistical models aided by AI to analyze vast datasets with tools that capture key trends and market information quickly and efficiently, enabling the ILS Solutions team to spend more time helping clients make strategic risk management decisions.

"In an era where technological innovation and insurance are evolving rapidly, we are delighted to expand Augment Risk's offering with an ILS division," said Andrew Matson, CEO, Augment Risk. "With Thad's industry background and an exceptional insight into ILS structuring, we are well positioned to deliver alternative and bespoke capital solutions to our clients, alongside the traditional reinsurance capacity."

About Augment Risk

Augment Risk is an innovative risk capital and reinsurance solutions broker, focused on designing and placing bespoke protections for a variety of clients. With a wide range of solutions, Augment Risk creates growth and equity value through tailored transactions to deliver long-term capital and partnerships. Augment Risk's expertise extends beyond reinsurance, allowing the company to disrupt the value chain and build creative, value-accretive solutions for individual client needs. For more information, please visit www.augmentrisk.com.

