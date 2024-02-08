

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Thursday announced that its subcutaneous infusion Vyalev will be now available for patients with advanced Parkinson's disease in Canada.



Advanced Parkinson's disease or aPD is a progressive and chronic movement disorder accompanied by the loss of dopamine-producing cells in the brain.



The company stated that Vyalev, a non-surgical treatment option, is the first-and-only subcutaneous 24-hour infusion of levodopa-based therapy for the treatment of aPD.



During the clinical trial, patients consuming Vyalev experienced a reduction in motor fluctuations and morning akinesia, along with improvements in sleep quality and quality of life.



In the pre-market activity, AbbVie's stock is trading at $174.99, down 0.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



