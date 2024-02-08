YWCA Receives $240,000 Grant from KeyBank

Grant will support three years of funding for the Child Advocacy Program at YWCA Pathways for Women

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE/ February 8, 2024 / YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish has received a $240,000 grant from KeyBank to support YWCA's Pathways for Women, an emergency shelter in Lynnwood, WA serving unhoused adult women and women with children under 18. Pathways for Women operates 13 units and offers 45-day emergency housing plus intensive services and is the only shelter in South Snohomish County open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. This grant will support its Child Advocacy Program and deliver critical resources for families experiencing homelessness.

The Child Advocacy Program is part of the wrap-around services delivered by YWCA to help residents achieve and maintain long-term stability. It provides the youth who live at Pathways for Women with specialized support to enhance their academic success, such as homework assistance and liaising with the school. It also assists unhoused mothers with benefits such as childcare planning, individualized guidance to navigate school systems, and support for their child's regular attendance at school.

This grant will enable the Child Advocacy Program to expand its focus by helping youth improve their overall well-being and heal from trauma, while broadening its reach to serve the children and parents living at three additional YWCA housing sites in the Lynnwood area.

"It's of critical importance to help our most vulnerable neighbors as they navigate their next steps," said Matt Hill, KeyBank's Market President and Commercial Banking Sales Leader for the Seattle Cascades. "We are proud to support the YWCA as they provide the stability and safety that can help reduce the long-term impacts of trauma experienced by the children served and break the intergenerational cycle of poverty through increased educational opportunities and school engagement."

"Families are being hit hard by rising rents and living costs, and the number of women and children experiencing homelessness in Snohomish County has been growing every year," said Mary Anne Dillon, Executive Director of Snohomish County Programs at YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish. "We're deeply grateful to KeyBank for their support of families facing homelessness and strengthening YWCA's work to ensure all women and children in our community can not only survive but thrive."

About YWCA

YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish is the region's oldest and largest organization focused on the needs of women and provides services and advocacy to support stable homes and economic advancement, reduce violence, improve health and promote racial equity and social justice. With programs that serve more than 7,800 people a year, YWCA is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen communities. To learn more, please visit our website: ywcaworks.org

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at December 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on accesswire.com