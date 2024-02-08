

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - (Correction: The original article said the company missed analyst estimates.)



Global medtech leader Baxter International Inc. (BAX) released is fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, reporting a year-over-year increase in net income.



The company reported net income of $245 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $181 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Baxter reported adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.88 per share.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $3.89 billion from $3.75 billion last year.



Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Net Income (Q4): $245 Mln. vs. $181 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.36 last year. -Adjusted EPS From Continuing Operations (Q4): $0.88 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $3.89 Bln vs. $3.75 Bln last year.



