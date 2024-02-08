Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
08.02.2024 | 16:02
Fusion Earns 5 Year Diamond Award From ClearlyRated for Providing Excellent Service to Healthcare Travelers

Fusion's traveler-focused business unit, Fusion Medical Staffing, received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from more than 77% of its placed travelers, significantly higher than the industry average of 50%.

ELKHORN, NE / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / ClearyRated has again awarded Omaha healthcare staffing company Fusion with its annual Best of Staffing Talent honor for 2024, recognizing the excellent service Fusion provides its traveling healthcare professionals. Fusion also received the 5 Year Diamond Award to honor the company for five consecutive years on the list. ClearlyRated award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based on ratings provided by their candidates.

Fusion Earns 5 Year Diamond Award from ClearlyRated

Fusion Earns 5 Year Diamond Award from ClearlyRated

"This is a special award to the team at Fusion because the achievement depends on the quality of service we provide to the healthcare professionals who work with us," said Brian McCulloch, Vice President of Sales. "Our teams understand the importance of listening to our travelers and anticipate their needs so we can be their advocates. Achieving the 5 Year Diamond Award is a testament to this commitment and to improving the lives of everyone we touch."

Fusion's traveler-focused business unit, Fusion Medical Staffing, received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from more than 77% of its placed travelers, significantly higher than the industry average of 50%. The team works to fulfill the company's core purpose of improving the lives of everyone they touch, and they carry this out with the goal of refreshing healthcare.

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated CEO Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence, and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"

More information about Fusion and the work it does to refresh healthcare and support traveling healthcare professionals is available at workwithfusion.com/our-impact.

About Fusion:?

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Contact Information:

Leah Kemple
Public Relations Strategist
leah.kemple@fusionmedstaff.com
4025755625

SOURCE: Fusion

View the original press release on newswire.com.

