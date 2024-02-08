New York Jazz Workshop,LLC: New York Jazz Workshop Announces International Jazz Workshops and Summer Intensives

Brazil, Italy and New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / The New York Jazz Workshop, a leading institution for jazz education, unveils its lineup of international workshops and summer intensives. Musicians can enhance their skills in Italy, Brazil, and New York, experiencing jazz through global lenses and intensive study.

Brazil

Music Workshop in Brazil

Brazil Jazz Trip: From March 9th to 16th, 2024, delve into Brazilian jazz in Salvador de Bahia. This cultural experience combines musical activities with the vibrant culture of Brazil. Details: Music and Arts Trip to Brazil.

Italy Jazz Improvisation Camp: Two sessions in Italy cater to different focuses; June 9-15 for instrumentalists and June 16-22 for singers, offering a deep dive into jazz in a picturesque setting. More info: Jazz Improvisation Camp Italy.

Summer Intensives in New York: Explore the Jazz Summer Intensives, covering specific instrumental workshops as well as improvisation and ensemble play in New York. For more details, visit New York Jazz Workshop Summer Intensives.

