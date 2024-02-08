Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024
Zweites Bohrgerät soll hochgradige Kupfer & Goldvorkommen bestätigen!
08.02.2024 | 16:02
New York Jazz Workshop,LLC: New York Jazz Workshop Announces International Jazz Workshops and Summer Intensives

Brazil, Italy and New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / The New York Jazz Workshop, a leading institution for jazz education, unveils its lineup of international workshops and summer intensives. Musicians can enhance their skills in Italy, Brazil, and New York, experiencing jazz through global lenses and intensive study.

Brazil

Brazil
Music Workshop in Brazil

Brazil Jazz Trip: From March 9th to 16th, 2024, delve into Brazilian jazz in Salvador de Bahia. This cultural experience combines musical activities with the vibrant culture of Brazil. Details: Music and Arts Trip to Brazil.

Italy Jazz Improvisation Camp: Two sessions in Italy cater to different focuses; June 9-15 for instrumentalists and June 16-22 for singers, offering a deep dive into jazz in a picturesque setting. More info: Jazz Improvisation Camp Italy.

Summer Intensives in New York: Explore the Jazz Summer Intensives, covering specific instrumental workshops as well as improvisation and ensemble play in New York. For more details, visit New York Jazz Workshop Summer Intensives.

Join Us: For program details, fees, and enrollment, visit our website or contact us directly.

Contact:

New York Jazz Workshop
265 West 37th Street, Suite #1004
New York, NY 10018
https://www.newyorkjazzworkshop.com

About Us:
Fostering a thriving community of jazz musicians and enthusiasts through education and performance.

Contact Information:

Marco Chelo
CO-Founder
marco@newyorkjazzworkshop.com
9173400270

SOURCE: New York Jazz Workshop

