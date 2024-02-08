Premier Radiology Services Announces Acquisition of NationalRad

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Premier Radiology Services, LLC ("Premier") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Specialists in Diagnostic Imaging, LLC (d/b/a "NationalRad"), a leading provider of subspecialty teleradiology services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

NationalRad, based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, has been a trusted name in the radiology industry since 1999. The company is a market leader in subspecialty teleradiology and provides services for outpatient imaging centers, orthopedic practices, university healthcare systems, and professional sports teams. The acquisition will allow Premier to advance its strategy of improving patient care, increasing subspecialty offerings to outpatient imaging clients, and delivering best-in-class customer service.

"We're excited to work with NationalRad to increase and diversify our respective service offerings, increase our clinical capacity, and improve patient care and outcomes. Our customers and their patients will certainly benefit from our partnership with NationalRad's leading physicians and best-in-class operations team," said Drew Gaudet, CEO of Premier.

NationalRad provides reliable and accurate subspecialty interpretations to outpatient imaging centers, orthopedic practices, and clinicians on a nationwide basis. With a robust network of highly skilled radiologists, NationalRad focuses on Musculoskeletal Imaging (MSK) and Neuroradiology MRI exams.

Gaudet added, "National Radiology Associates has developed an exceptional customer base of some of the most respected orthopedics practices and outpatient imaging centers in the United States. Supported by a world-class network of subspecialty radiologists, NationalRad has demonstrated a remarkable track record of targeted and intentional growth and improved outcomes."

Dr. Michael Zlatkin, President of NationalRad, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, "With this partnership, NationalRad is poised to grow while remaining focused on fulfilling our mission of delivering first-rate patient care and subspecialized teleradiology services. With Premier by our side, we will attract even more skilled radiologists as we continue to invest in our technology and our talented team."

About NationalRad

Based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, NationalRad is one of the nation's leading subspecialty diagnostic radiology practices providing outstanding diagnostic radiology and consulting services, as well as helping private practice and imaging center clients optimize and grow their own practices. For more information, visit https://nationalrad.com/.

About Premier Radiology Services

Based in Miami, Florida, Premier Radiology Services, LLC is a leading provider of teleradiology services offering 24/7 coverage across a range of modalities and sub-specialties. With a network of over 100 radiologists, Premier interprets approximately two million medical images annually for a wide range of customers, serving the needs of primary care providers, mobile imaging providers, occupational health centers, urgent care providers, and outpatient imaging centers. Premier earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. For more information, visit https://premierradiologyservices.com/.

