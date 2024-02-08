Annual Cresa Boston Report Highlights Shifting Power Dynamics in Commercial Office and Lab Space

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Boston's premier tenant-focused commercial real estate firm, Cresa , announced today the release of its annual Market Insights Reports , which provide a first-hand look at the trends and opportunities in the region's commercial real estate market. Known for its expert commercial real estate advice and services for industries ranging from pharmaceuticals to insurance, Cresa's reports point to a variety of major changes that will impact commercial property trends in 2024 and beyond.

The annual report reflects the vast in-house expertise of Cresa's leadership and research team, and provides a roadmap for where the commercial real estate sector is headed in the coming months. Key highlights include the following:

Flex space demand continues to drive the Route 495 market, while office space holds flat.

Sublease availability drops in Boston, but direct vacancies continue to rise.

Route 128 market records a 20% YoY increase in office space availability, shredding the 3-year average of 4.8%.

Tenants remain in control in the greater Boston life sciences market, with pricing pressures dropping nearly 8.5% YoY.

"With landlords increasingly looking to accommodate tenants, our clients have strong opportunities to secure the ideal property and lease terms with potential to expand and/or retrofit spaces," said Adam Subber , Managing Principal, Cresa. "We anticipate that the trends captured in each of our market reports will hold steady throughout the year, with plenty of upside for companies looking to shore up existing space agreements or find new options across Boston, Cambridge, and the surrounding suburbs."

About Cresa

Cresa is the world's only global commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Our purpose is to think beyond space, strengthening those we serve and enhancing the quality of life for our clients. Delivered across every industry, Cresa's services include Transaction Management, Workplace Solutions, Project Management, Consulting, Lease Administration, Technology, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Portfolio Solutions. In partnership with London-based Knight Frank, Cresa provides service through 16,000 people, across 380 offices in 51 territories. For more information, please visit www.cresa.com .

