Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 08
[08.02.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.02.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,753,251.00
|USD
|0
|50,794,947.24
|6.5514
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.02.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,906,650.00
|EUR
|0
|16,274,366.62
|5.599
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.02.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|658,451.00
|GBP
|0
|5,800,238.84
|8.8089
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.02.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|190,407.00
|GBP
|0
|1,484,741.96
|7.7977