Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Werden JETZT hochgradige Kupfer & Goldvorkommen bestätigt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.02.2024 | 16:18
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 08

[08.02.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
08.02.24IE000LZC9NM07,753,251.00USD050,794,947.246.5514
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
08.02.24IE000DOZYQJ72,906,650.00EUR016,274,366.625.599
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
08.02.24IE000GETKIK8658,451.00GBP05,800,238.848.8089
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
08.02.24IE000XIITCN5190,407.00GBP01,484,741.967.7977

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.