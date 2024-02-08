Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024
Breaking News: Werden JETZT hochgradige Kupfer & Goldvorkommen bestätigt?
ACCESSWIRE
08.02.2024 | 16:26
Accuryn Medical, Formally Known as Potrero Medical Inc., Announces Successful Completion of Restructuring and Over-Subscribed Equity Offering, and is Now Guided by a New Board

Key Initiatives Include Software Upgrades, Product Portfolio Expansion and New Board of Directors

HAYWARD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Accuryn Medical, a leading innovator in addressing hospital-acquired acute kidney injury (AKI), announces the successful completion of its comprehensive restructuring and a new Board of Directors.

Accuryn Medical

Christopher Dewey, the incoming Chairman of Accuryn Medical, said, "We are pleased to announce approval and confirmation of our reorganization plan. This achievement will allow Accuryn Medical to have a clean balance sheet and ample funding that enables us to continue to serve our customers and nearly 70,000 patients we have treated to date while delivering on our business plan (some key initiatives highlighted below). I would like to personally thank our patients, customers, employees, suppliers, partners, investors, advisors, and others involved in this process for their support and continued confidence in Accuryn Medical."

Key initiatives include:

Software Upgrades: Accuryn recently launched several upgrades to complement Accuryn's proprietary Active Drain Line technology. Noteworthy is AKI Detect software which detects oliguric Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in accordance with KDIGO guidelines and provides clinicians early notification of kidney distress compared to the standard of care, serum creatine.

Product Portfolio Expansion: Accuryn Medical has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of 10 new foley catheter sizes to meet the growing demand to treat a wider range of patients; all designed to reduce the risks associated with CAUTI.

The New Board of Directors: The new Board will be led by Chris Dewey. Dr. Maurice Ferre, Joe Urban (Accuryn's chief executive officer who successfully navigated Potrero through the restructuring) and an additional two members will be announced next week.

Accuryn Medical is committed to addressing Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) through real-time renal assessment with the Accuryn Monitoring System, which could enable early intervention of AKI to reduce preventable mortality and morbidity. Headquartered in Hayward, California. For more information, visit www.accuryn.com.

Contact Information:

Myria Crawford
VP Marketing
mcrawford@potreromed.com
888.635.7280

Jeff Mack
CFO
jmack@potreromed.com
888.635.7280

SOURCE: Accuryn Medical

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
