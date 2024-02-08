Profound Research Charts Exciting Growth Path With Hire of CEO and Strategic Promotions of Key Leadership Roles

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Profound Research, a leading clinical trial site network, today announced key leadership appointments aimed at driving innovation and continuing growth. These appointments include Lora Parahovnik, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Executive Officer, along with the internal promotions of Marty Anderson to Chief Operations Officer and Christopher Church to Chief Commercial Officer.

Pictured: Lora Parahovnik - Chief Executive Officer; Marty Anderson - Chief Operations Officer; Christopher Church - Chief Commercial Officer

Dr. Parahovnik brings extensive experience to her new role. She most recently served as CEO at Accel Research Sites Network where her teams set industry benchmarks for patient-centric clinical research within modern healthcare ecosystems.

"I am honored to join an organization with a vision deeply rooted in improving patient lives, ensuring access to innovative treatments, and propelling scientific and medical progress," said Parahovnik. "It is a privilege to lead a team whose mission aligns seamlessly with my own values and aspirations."

Marty Anderson, promoted to Chief Operations Officer, has been a pivotal figure in Profound's journey, spearheading operations since the company's inception. Her 30-year experience in the clinical trial industry and dedication to operational excellence position Profound for continued growth in both quality and market presence.

Christopher Church, promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, brings a wealth of experience in building successful commercial teams and driving business development initiatives within the clinical trial industry. His strategic leadership has been focal in expanding Profound's therapeutic area expansion and driving revenue growth.

Dr. Jonathan Feldstein, President and co-founder of Profound Research, expressed his enthusiasm for these appointments, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Lora Parahovnik as our CEO and to announce the well-deserved promotions of Marty Anderson and Christopher Church. Their combined ability and leadership will be instrumental in driving Profound Research forward as an industry leader dedicated to medical innovation and patient access to those treatments."

About Profound Research

Profound Research is an integrated clinical research network comprising trial sites embedded into independent physician practices. With a mission to expand access to clinical research for community patients and offer more therapeutic options to community physicians, Profound Research operates across Southern California, the Detroit metropolitan area, and is expanding nationwide. The company boasts a team of experienced research professionals dedicated to providing high-quality clinical research support to physicians and their patients.

