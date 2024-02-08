Regions Bank: Everyday Heroes. Extraordinary Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Regions Bank

Honoring Black History and those who uplift us all.

By Evelyn Mitchell

At Regions we believe that heroism resides not just in history books but among us every day. This Black History Month, we celebrate Black heroes in our communities who work tirelessly to make life better for all.

History in Motion - Understanding the Past

For 15 years, Regions has honored distinguished Black leaders with ties to the company's home state of Alabama with the History in Motion Award. The annual award and program recognizes a special individual who enriches our communities with their selfless commitment to making a difference.

In 2023, Regions honored Judge Vanzetta Penn McPherson for her lifetime of service defending civil rights, upholding justice for all and cultivating knowledge and understanding throughout her community. See and hear more of Judge McPherson's inspiring story in this video.

The 2024 History in Motion Winner will be announced later this month so stay tuned!

I AM. WE ARE. - Celebrating Regions Today

Our collective history is part of who we are, and Regions is a stronger company today because of our associates.

This Black History Month Seanna, a leader in the Human Resources Group, reflects on her time as a student at a Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

"Black History Month for me is about celebrating the rich heritage and culture that has helped shape my life, and that includes my experience attending a Historically Black College and University," Seanna shared.

Meet Seanna

I AM: When I think of who I am, I am a wife, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, and a godmommy

to many.

I love spending time with my family. They are always a priority.

I am a friend.

I am a sorority sister and I enjoy spending time helping the community that I call home.

I am a third generation HBCU graduate, and my time at Florida A&M University gave me the tools and support I needed to fulfill my professional and personal purpose.

I am a lifelong reader who believes that reading is the gateway to so much learning in life - for me, every day ends with a good book. WE ARE: Because of who I am, we are more driven, curious, and empathetic.

Regions DEI Areas of Impact

DEI activities at Regions are focused on three areas of impact: workforce, workplace and marketplace.

Workforce: View inclusion as a competitive advantage, with the goal of attracting, developing, and retaining talent. Workplace: Create and maintain a work environment that is inclusive and where associates are encouraged to collaborate across differences. Marketplace: Utilize DEI and social responsibility focus to strengthen our relationships with communities, clients, customers, and external stakeholders.

