Donnerstag, 08.02.2024
Breaking News: Werden JETZT hochgradige Kupfer & Goldvorkommen bestätigt?
ACCESSWIRE
08.02.2024 | 18:02
GIMME Beauty Unveils New Double Claw Clips Designed for All Hair Types

Innovative hair accessory company introduces two distinct versions of Double Claw Clips, promising a firm grip and less tension for all hair types

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / GIMME Beauty, a health and beauty company committed to designing innovative hair solutions, announced the launch of new additions to its product line, Double Claw Clip Duo in black and tan and Large Barrel Double Claw Clip in black.



Known for offering creative hair accessories, tools, and beauty tips, GIMME Beauty continues to produce exciting hair products that redefine hair management with unique designs tailored specifically for every hair type. At $15, the new claw clips are ideal for everyday use.

"These latest additions to our line reflect our commitment to creating products which not only enhance the look of every hair type but also prioritize the health and integrity of the hair," said Jeff Durham, CEO of GIMME Beauty. "The double row teeth design ensures a firm grip while the unique velvet-like finish ensures no hair breakage, redefining how hair accessories can look and function."

The Double Claw Clip Duo features a double row of teeth design for holding more hair with a firm grip and no sliding out, making it perfect for all hair types and ensuring less tension and no breakage. With a size of 4.75" long by 2" wide and with a velvet-like finish, it ensures a gentle and smooth fitting and is available in black or tan.

The Large Barrel Double Claw Clip also has a double row of teeth but is explicitly designed for people with extra-long and thick hair. Measuring 6.5" long by 2.8" wide, this clip assures an all-day firm grip without sliding out, less tension, and no hair breakage. Ready for any everyday use, the clip offers a gentle and smooth velvet-like finish in black.

"We always strive to offer our customers the kind of products they can use every day and our double claw clips are ideal for all-day firm grip," Durham said.

Famed for "affordable luxury" hair accessories, GIMME prides itself on products that cater to diverse hair types and styles. With the introduction of the new double claw clips, it continues to lead the industry by merging aesthetics, practicality, and affordability into an all-on-one product designed for everyday use, embodying their motto, "We Take Care of Hair."

GIMME is a health and beauty company with innovative hair solutions available online at Amazon and over 23,000 popular retail stores, including CVS, Target, ULTA, Walgreens, and Walmart. It has shown monumental growth and acceptance in the market since its establishment in 2006.

Check out GIMME's wide selection of brushes, hair bands, and a full line of innovative beauty products at https://gimmebeauty.com and specifically its collection of claw clips at https://gimmebeauty.com/collections/claw-clips.

About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. According to Nielsen Market Data, its products rank among the industry's fastest-growing hair accessories. Since it launched in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 23,000 stores across the United States. Follow GIMME on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections.

Contact Information

Madeleine Moench
madeleine@newswire.com

SOURCE: GIMME Beauty

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
