REE Automotive Ltd.: REE Completes U.S. Certification of Full-by-Wire Vehicles and Begins Customer Deliveries of its P7-C Electric Truck

REE's P7-C is the first fully by-wire truck to achieve U.S.FMVSS and EPA certifications

Customer deliveries of demonstration trucks has begun

P7-C vehicles areeligible for US federaltax credit of up to $40,000 per vehicle and areexpected to beeligibleforover $100,000 of incentives per vehicle with additional state credits



TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 08, 2024(Nasdaq: REE) ("REE" or the "Company"), an automotive technology company and provider of full by-wire electric trucks and platforms, today announced that it has begun customer deliveries of its P7-C electric chassis cab following Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification, making it the first to certify a fully x-by-wire vehicle.

REE is the first to certify a fully steer-by-wire, brake-by-wire and drive-by-wire vehicle. The Powered by REE P7-C medium duty electric commercial truck has met the FMVSS requirements and has achieved EPA approval.

REE has initiated customer deliveries of the first batch of P7-C demonstration trucks for multiple fleets evaluations in North America via its fast-growing Authorized Dealer Network. Pritchard EV, a leading dealer in the U.S., is the first to receive the P7-C demonstration truck for a roadshow with its large fleet customers. Additional REE authorized dealers and leading fleets are expected to receive additional P7-C demonstration units in the coming weeks.

REE's P7-C is eligible for the U.S. federal Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commercial Clean Vehicle Tax Credit (Internal Revenue Code 45W), which allows customers to receive a tax credit of up to $40,000 per vehicle. The Company is also in the process of initiating eligibility for various state incentives, which could bring the total incentive to over $100,000 per vehicle, depending on the customer's location.

"I believe our REEcorner is a true gamechanger, allowing us to build electric trucks that fleets will want to buy, and drivers will love to drive as we continue to see a strong demand for our work trucks," said Daniel Barel, CEO and co-founder of REE Automotive. "I am incredibly proud of the team at REE for completing certification of the automotive industry's first ever fully x-by-wire vehicle. Our customers have been eagerly waiting for our vehicles to be ready to deliver and now our first demo trucks are on their way to dealerships for customer evaluations."

Benefits of REE's proprietary REEcorner and x-by-wire technologycan enable:

Superior maneuverability and volumetric efficiency

Enhanced safety with fail operational design via redundancies in hardware and software

Improved ergonomics with low step-in height and driver-centric cabin

Improved serviceability

More efficient maintenance and lower spare part inventory management

Improved residual value

Future-proofed, autonomous-ready and OTA upgrade capable

Modular design and quick time to market

Optimal energy efficiency



"Achieving this certification milestone is a testament to REE's dedicated team and our determination to bring this technology to market safely," said Richard Colley, REE's VP of Government and Regulatory Affairs. "The federal and state incentives that the P7-C will be eligible for will help accelerate fleet electrification in the US, helping to improve public health and meet ambitious climate goals."

To learn more about REE Automotive's patented technology and unique value proposition that position the Company to break new ground in e-mobility, visit www.ree.auto.

About REE

REE Automotive (Nasdaq: REE) is an automotive technology company that allows companies to build electric vehicles of various shapes and sizes on their modular platforms. With complete design freedom, vehicles Powered by REE are equipped with the revolutionary REEcorner, which packs critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel. As the first company to certify a fully by-wire vehicle in the US, REE's proprietary by-wire technology for drive, steer and brake control eliminates the need for mechanical connection. Using four identical REEcorners enables REE to make the industry's flattest EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries. REE platforms are future proofed, autonomous capable, offer a low TCO, and drastically reduce the time to market for fleets looking to electrify. To learn more visit www.ree.auto.

