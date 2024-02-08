Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Werden JETZT hochgradige Kupfer & Goldvorkommen bestätigt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJGH | ISIN: FR001400J770 | Ticker-Symbol: AFR0
Tradegate
08.02.24
19:16 Uhr
11,520 Euro
-0,020
-0,17 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,56011,58020:06
11,52011,58019:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.02.2024 | 18:18
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AIR FRANCE - KLM: KLM state aid

Paris, February 8, 2024

Air France-KLM and KLM take note of the judgment of the General Court of the European Union rendered on February 7th, 2024, annulling a 2021 Commission decision which approved various Dutch State aid measures during the Covid-19 crisis.

Air France-KLM and KLM will carefully study this judgment and assess its implications. They will consider whether to lodge an appeal on points of law before the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Air France-KLM reminds that KLM has fully repaid the loans granted under the Covid-19 Temporary Framework for State aid in June 2022, and that Air France-KLM complied with and fulfilled all exit requirements of all State aid granted under the Covid-19 Temporary Framework for State aid on April 19, 2023.

Investor Relations

Michiel KlinkersMarouane Mami

michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com marouane.mami@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.