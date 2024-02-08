Feed the Children Delivers $400 Million of Food, Essentials to Families Across U.S.

Nonprofit expands plans to reach families as food insecurity rises

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Today 1 in 5 children across the U.S. face food insecurity and the number of families experiencing hardships continue to rise. That's why creating a world where no child goes to bed hungry remains a driving force for Feed the Children every day.

Feed the Children recently released its annual report for fiscal year 2023, highlighting the organization's programs and global impact on ending childhood hunger. Last year, the nonprofit provided more than $400 million of shelf-stable food, essential household items and personal care products to children and families in 40 U.S. states. The organization is proud to have distributed 60.5 million meals throughout our international communities this past year. Globally, Feed the Children distributed 94.3 million pounds of resources to more than 15 million individuals in collaboration with its network of partners.

"We are excited about the impact Feed the Children was able to have this year. We certainly could not have done it without the generosity of our faithful supporters and our network of dedicated partners," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "And now we know we must rise to the growing challenge. Every day, parents have to make difficult choices between putting food on the table or paying bills. We must do more."

The changing landscape for food relief continues to bring new challenges for vulnerable households. This summer, more children than ever could face increased food insecurity. Recently 15 states declined to participate in the expanded Summer EBT program leaving 9.5 million eligible students without this resource. Various reasons were cited for not participating, but one consequence is clear: there will be more hungry children this summer than in previous years.

Feed the Children remains focused on expanding its capabilities to reach more people and achieve a new standard of service on a larger scale. With a far-reaching network of community partners across the U.S., the organization is prepared to take action to ensure children continue to receive the food they need to grow and thrive. Feed the Children has five distribution centers strategically placed across the U.S. that act as critical hubs as it delivers supplies that help families overcome the challenges of hunger and food insecurity. The organization is also eager to scale its Summer Feed & Read program to other states that now are facing reduced summer meals for children.

For moms like Sabina, receiving food and essentials can bring many emotions.

"I noticed when my children thought I didn't have money for food, they try not to eat. They'll say 'Mommy, I'm not hungry,' but I know they are hungry," she said. "Having these resources allows me to not feel like a failure. My kids can go to school and have the energy they need throughout the day."

In its on-going efforts to address the growing childhood hunger crisis, the organization aims to fulfill families' immediate needs and facilitate sustainable solutions for children's futures while transforming communities both here in the US and internationally. It remains committed to the conviction that children who lack access to enough food today can, with assistance, grow into self-sufficient, thriving adults whose own children will enjoy a lifetime of food security tomorrow.

