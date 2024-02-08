Specificity Inc.: Specificity Strengthens Client Services with the Appointment of Account Management Expert Shelby DeCarlo

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Specificity Inc. (OTCQB:SPTY) Specificity, a leading digital marketing agency, is proud to announce the addition of Shelby DeCarlo as Client Success Manager. In this capacity, Shelby will oversee the existing Specificity client base and provide strategic support in the development and expansion of Specificity's Client Success efforts. This move further aids in delivering attribution to clients and bolsters client retention results. As a leading solutions provider in AdTech and Digital Marketing, Specificity is committed to creating a world-class experience for brand partners across the U.S.

Jason Wood, CEO at Specificity, expressed enthusiasm about Shelby joining the team, stating, "Shelby brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of delivering exceptional results for clients. Her expertise in campaign and account management aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing top-notch service and tailored solutions. We are confident that Shelby will play a key role in driving client success and contributing to the growth of Specificity."

Shelby joins Specificity with a background in strategic digital marketing and media relations, and proven track record in delivering high impact solutions for leading agencies and brands. Her expertise spans across various domains, including strategy development, digital marketing, public relations, advertising, social media management, brand management, and lead generation. With a collaborative approach, her ability to understand and navigate the unique challenges of diverse industries positions her well for Specificity's brand partners.

"Specificity's disruptive approach to AdTech and Digital is a breath of fresh air for the industry. I'm thrilled to be a part of this innovative team" said Shelby DeCarlo,"My focus is on fostering strong client relationships and delivering strategies that not only meet but exceed their expectations. I look forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of Specificity."

About Specificity:

Specificity, based in Tampa, Florida, is a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions to business-to-business clients as well as business to consumer clients. Our core mission is to offer our clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities out there. We believe that precision targeting is the key to building the most successful marketing campaigns possible. Specificity has developed tools that allow it to identify and market to people who are actively in the buying cycle. Specificity takes advantage of the real-time messaging opportunities digital marketing offers to give small and medium-sized businesses a fair chance at online traffic.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com/ . Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn . Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol SPTY.

