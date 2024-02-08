BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended on a weak note on Thursday despite seeing a couple of brief spells in positive territory during the course of the day's trading session.
The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 11,257.04 around mid morning, ended with a loss of 71.40 points or 0.64% at 11,138.85, the session's low.
Novartis ended lower by 3%. Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance Group ended down 2.2% and 2%, respectively. Roche Holding drifted down 1.45% and Holcim declined 1%.
Givaudan, Alcon, Swisscom, Swiss Life Holding and Sika lost 0.5 to 0.82%.
Richemont rallied 3.3%. Partners Group climbed nearly 2.5% and Lonza Group gained about 2%. Logitech International and UBS Group advanced 1.2% and 1%, respectively.
In the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech tumbled 5.6%. Helvetia and Flughafen Zurich lost 2% and 1.77%, respectively.
Tecan Group gained 3.82%. ams OSRAM AG and Swatch Group advanced 2.9% and 2.75%, respectively. VAT Group, Barry Callebaut, Julius Baer, SGS, Georg Fischer and Lindt & Spruengli ended higher by 1 to 1.6%.
