

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled lower on Thursday as the bond yields advanced, and the dollar moved up, recovering from recent losses, amid bets the Federal Reserve will not start cutting interest rates anytime soon.



CME Group's FedWatch Tool suggests the chances of March rate cut are just 18.5%.



The dollar index advanced to 104.43 around mid morning, and despite retreating to 104.13, remains marginally up from the previous close.



Gold futures for April ended down $3.80 at $2,047.90 an ounce, recovering well from a low of $2,034.60 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended up $0.276 at $22.636 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.7020 per pound, losing $0.0335 in the session.



In U.S. economic news today, data from the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims in the U.S. slipped to 218,000 in the week ended February 3rd, a decrease of 9,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 227,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 220,000 from the 224,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A report from the Commerce Department showed wholesale inventories climbed by 0.4% in December after falling by a revised 0.4% in November. The growth in wholesale inventories matched economist expectations as well as the preliminary estimate provided late last month.



The rebound in wholesale inventories came as inventories of durable goods increased by 0.6%, more than offsetting a 0.1% dip in inventories of non-durable goods.



