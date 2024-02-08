

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Biden administration introduced a newly created AI Safety Institute Consortium or AISIC on Thursday to unite AI creators with users, government, academics, and researchers, for the development and safe deployment of artificial intelligence.



The U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo said that the consortium will focus on the priority actions mentioned in President Biden's Executive Order, unveiled in October, which includes developing guidelines for 'red-teaming, capability evaluations, risk management, safety and security, and watermarking synthetic content'.



'For the United States to lead the world in the development of safe, responsible AI, we need the brightest minds at the helm,' Raimondo added.



The institute focused on mitigating risks related to AI, will be led by the White House aide Elizabeth Kelly, who also played an integral part in drafting legislation to establish the institute, the Department of Commerce stated.



'The Safety Institute's ambitious mandate to develop guidelines, evaluate models, and pursue fundamental research will be vital to addressing the risks and seizing the opportunities of AI,' Kelly said in a statement.



The Department said that the consortium will include more than 200 member companies and organizations focused on AI development, as well as innovative startups, large companies, civil society, academic teams, and representatives from AI field. It will also include state and local governments, and non-profit organizations.



Soon after the announcement, companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) Google, Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), OpenAI, Anthropic, Amazon (AMZN), Intel, Nvidia (NVDA), Palantir (PLTR), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Mastercard (MA), and Qualcomm (QCOM) joined the consortium.



The institute plans to create 'red team' testing standards, a term used in cybersecurity to detect new risks, by July to ensure the safe usage of AI by consumers and businesses.



'President Biden directed us to pull every lever to accomplish two key goals: set safety standards and protect our innovation ecosystem,' Raimondo concluded. 'That's precisely what the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium is set up to help us do.'



