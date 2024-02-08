

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) recently requested that the California Public Utilities Commission or CPUC terminate its traditional or landline phone service.



The company cites the high cost of maintaining copper cable wiring as the primary reason for this request. Instead, AT&T wants to focus on fiber optics and ethernet access while retiring old equipment like copper wires.



To further this request, the CPUC has scheduled four public hearings on this issue, which will run through March. The public forum will begin with a comprehensive overview of AT&T's proposals, followed by summaries from involved parties, and concluding with public comments.



AT&T has presented two proposals to the CPUC. The first proposal is the relief of Carrier of Last Resort (COLR) obligations in specific California regions. In contrast, the second proposal is relinquishing its designation as an Eligible Telecommunications Carrier (ETC). If approved, AT&T would no longer be obligated to provide landline telephone service in areas where Basic Service is currently mandated.



The company assures customers that traditional landline services will be maintained until alternative options are available, either from AT&T or other providers. Nonetheless, AT&T seeks CPUC approval to update regulations in California and assist remaining landline consumers in transitioning to modern alternatives.



However, some residents have urged the CPUC to reject AT&T's proposal, while others are contacting their state representatives. Despite the differing opinions, the company is committed to updating regulations to assist remaining landline consumers in transitioning to modern alternatives.



